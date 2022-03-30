"They’ve got to pounce"- Noel Whelan urges Manchester United to sign player if available for '£100 million' 

Manchester United will be looking to improve their squad in the summer following another underwhelming outing this season. There are rumors suggesting the Red Devils could make a move for Tottenham Hotspur star Harry Kane.

Former Leeds United striker Noel Whelan has urged the club to go all-out for the Englishman.

On multiple occasions so far this term, Manchester United have opted to play three wingers upfront, with very little success.

Noel Whelan claims that the Premier League giants need an out-and-out number nine, noting that their most successful teams from the past had players of that profile.

"I think so," the Englishman told Football Insider when asked if signing Kane would be a no-brainer for the Red Devils.

"They're really in need of an out-and-out number nine. Every one of their successful sides has had one – going all the way back to the likes of Andy Cole and Dwight Yorke.

"They've tried to copy Man City at times, playing with three wingers up there in an attempt to get that interchange flowing – but it's not really worked."

According The Athletic, it will take nothing less than £100 million to prise Harry Kane away from White Hart Lane.

Noel Whelan has advised United to pounce on the opportunity to sign the prolific forward, who he believes would be a brilliant addition to their squad. He said:

"Look, if Harry Kane is available for £100m they've got to pounce – he's one of the best strikers in the world.

"I think that's what they deserve and what they've always had. If they're to bring the life back to his side then Kane would be a brilliant addition – just look at how he's playing right now."

Manchester United's top-four hopes fading away

The striker has bagged 22 goals for Spurs so far this season

It looks like Manchester United are only going from bad to worse as we enter the final phase of the season.

After crashing out of every domestic cup competition, the Red Devils also stand the risk of failing to seal a Champions League spot ahead of next season.

As it stands, Ralf Rangnick's men occupy the sixth position in the Premier League table with 50 points in 29 games. They're four points behind fourth-placed Arsenal, who have a game in hand, as well as one point behind fifth-placed Tottenham.

It remains to be seen if they can change their fortunes in the final weeks of the term.

