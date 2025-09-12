“They’ve got to be ready” - Wayne Rooney opens up on how playing alongside Cristiano Ronaldo Jr added more pressure on his son Kai

Manchester United legend Wayne Rooney has revealed the pressure that is on young players whose fathers were stars like his son and Cristiano Ronaldo's at academy level. Rooney's oldest son Kai is on the books of the Red Devils, where he is one of their most exciting academy players in his age group.

Ad

Rooney spoke on his podcast, The Wayne Rooney Show, where he highlighted the challenges faced by these youngsters at that level. The former Birmingham City coach pointed out that the pressure on the kids with the increased attention they get due to the identity of their fathers.

"There's a bit more pressure on them as well. Kai and [when Cristiano] Ronaldo came back, Ronaldo's lads and Michael Carrick's lad were all on the same team.

Ad

Trending

You go and watch and then all of a sudden there's like 10 times the amount of people that's normally there, all around the pitch watching, so there's a lot more pressure because they're coming to watch the three kids to see how they play and stuff. They've got to be ready", he said via GOAL.

Ad

Kai Rooney and Jacey Carrick both featured for Manchester United's U-16s this summer, but the 15-year-old Rooney has been bumped up to the U-18 squad. They were teammates with Cristiano Ronaldo Jr before the teenager moved to the Middle East with his father in January 2023.

Cristiano Ronaldo Jr caught the eye at a youth tournament earlier this year with Portugal's U-15s as he helped them win the trophy. The young forward will hope to play with his father, who recently signed a two-year deal with Al-Nassr aged 40.

Ad

Wayne Rooney, Cristiano Ronaldo several others absent from Manchester United legends roster in friendly game

Manchester United's record goalscorer Wayne Rooney was not part of their legends team for their friendly against Celtic legends, which ended 2-2. Al-Nassr star Cristiano Ronaldo was also absent, as he was on international duty with the Portugal national team.

The Red Devils legends made the trip to Glasgow to raise money for the Celtic Foundation and had the trio of Dimitar Berbatov, Nani, and Louis Saha in attack. Darren Fletcher and Berbatov scored for the English side, who were pegged back in the second half before losing 4-3 on penalties.

Club legend Bryan Robson coached the team in Glasgow and made do with the absence of Wayne Rooney, who scored the most goals in the club's history. The likes of Rio Ferdinand, Ryan Giggs, Paul Scholes, Gary Neville, and David Beckham were all absent for the game.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Sulayman Salahudeen Sulayman is a European and international football writer at Sportskeeda covering news and transfer rumors. He has an overall experience of 4 years, having previously worked at the likes of SportsRation and ExtraTimeTalk. His tryst with the sport happened at a young age, playing it at home and watching the 2002 FIFA World Cup.



Sulayman has a good feel for the game, which is reflected in his descriptive articles. He double checks information via multiple sources for accuracy, and only uses top-tier platforms like Transfermarkt and Opta for statistical information. His experience and exploits in the industry have led Sulayman to cover the Nigerian Professional League for three years along with games involving the Nigerian national team. He has also worked in F1, joining hands with industry veterans to provide a smooth viewing experience in Nigeria.



Sulayman hails Lionel Messi as the one true GOAT, and his brace in Argentina’s 2005 U20 FIFA World Cup final win over Nigeria left a lasting impact on him. He also supports Chelsea at club level, having followed their dominance under Jose Mourinho. Sulayman also follows other leagues with Nigerian players like Eredivisie, Saudi Pro League, Turkish Super Lig, and more. When not writing, he enjoys cooking and eating. Know More