“They’ve grown up and we can see it” – Ex-Chelsea star Frank Leboeuf responds to question on whether Arsenal can win Premier League this season

Former Chelsea star Frank Leboeuf has admitted that Arsenal are one of the teams to watch this season in the Premier League. However, he wants to see what they do against Manchester City before deciding if they can go all the way and lift the title.

Mikel Arteta's side has done well this season and won six of their seven matches in the league. Their only loss came against Manchester United earlier this month, but they have shown improvement from last season's disastrous start.

Speaking on ESPN FC, Leboeuf claimed that the players have grown up, which was visible in the win over Brentford. He said:

"We have to agree with that, after 7 games...so far so good for them because I think they've matured compared to last season. They've grown up and we can see it and we can compare their game last season against Brentford. For 90 minutes, they were so superior, in control of the game knowing exactly what to do, efficient up front, strong at the back and working hard in the middle of the park. Everything was there to show us that they can compete."

When asked if the Gunners can go all the way to win the league this season, he added:

"I don't know if they can win the title because when I see Man City, they seem to be stronger than anybody else, Arsenal is there now and let's see how it works. But if they keep doing that and be focused on what they have to do, they can surprise many people, many teams and let's see what happens when they face Man City."

Arsenal backed to win the Premier League title by Wenger

Arsenal Wenger has admitted that his former side have a good chance of winning the Premier League title this season. He claims that no team is dominant, and Arsenal cannot be ruled out of the race.

He said (via The Sun):

"There is no completely dominating team this season and Arsenal has a chance with the potential that is there. We used to be in the top four and why not again? You cannot even rule out the fact that they can fight for the title and hopefully they can do it."

The Gunners face Tottenham Hotspur next in the Premier League, but the players have international fixtures to deal with before the North London Derby.

