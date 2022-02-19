"They've been hard to beat in recent weeks"- Michael Owen reveals his prediction for Arsenal vs Brentford

Former Liverpool and Manchester United striker Michael Owen has backed Arsenal to beat Brentford in the Premier League at the Emirates Stadium on Saturday.

The sixth-placed Gunners need a victory to stay alive in the top-four race. They trail fourth-placed Manchester United by four points, but have three games in hand.

Arsenal are coming off a hard-fought 1-0 victory over Wolves last week. Mikel Arteta's side have been in good recent form, winning three of their last five league games. However, they have struggled for goals this year, scoring just twice in six games across competitions

Brentford, meanwhile, have been in a slump recently. Thomas Frank's side have lost four of their last five league games. Considering the same, Owen has backed the Gunners to beat the Bees 2-0. The former England striker believes the Gunners have become 'hard to beat', elaborating:

"Top four looks very achievable now for Arsenal. I don't think they have the biggest of squads, but they only have the league to focus on between now and the end of the season. They don't score many, but they've been hard to beat in recent weeks, keeping clean sheets in their last two," Owen told BetVictor.

"As for Brentford, that was a crucial point against Palace last week. It ends the losing streak, and puts another point between them and the bottom three."

Arsenal must return to the Champions League to continue their progress under Mikel Arteta

Arsenal spent over £120 million on new signings last summer, and were one of the highest spenders in the transfer window. Their decision to splurge has seemingly paid off, as they have shown signs of improvement under Arteta this season.

The Gunners, though, had a dismal January transfer window. They parted ways with striker Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang, but failed to sign any replacement. The Gunners attempted to sign Serbian striker Dusan Vlahovic, but the 21-year-old instead joined Juventus.

Arteta's side currently lack options in attack, but still possess many top-quality players. So they must qualify for the Champions League to be able to sign their top transfer targets, and continue their progress under the Spaniard.

Mirror Football @MirrorFootball

mirror.co.uk/sport/football… Bukayo Saka to Liverpool transfer could rely on Mikel Arteta’s success at Arsenal Bukayo Saka to Liverpool transfer could rely on Mikel Arteta’s success at Arsenalmirror.co.uk/sport/football… https://t.co/celtyzIDrw

Moreover, talismanic winger Bukayo Saka has attracted interest from Liverpool and Manchester City. The England international's contract with the Gunners expires next summer.

The youngster wants to play for a club that gives him the chance to play in the Champions League and win trophies. The Gunners must, therefore finish, in the top four to keep hold of their prized asset.

Edited by Bhargav