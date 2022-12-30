"They’ve improved a lot" - Premier League manager praises Manchester United's progress under Erik ten Hag 

Wolverhampton Wanderers manager Julen Lopetegui has praised the progress Manchester United have made under Erik ten Hag.

The Red Devils clash with Wolves on Saturday, December 31, at Molineaux, looking to continue their push for a top-four finish.

Ten Hag has overseen nine wins, two draws, and four defeats in 15 league fixtures, with United fifth in the league.

Lopetegui, who was appointed Wolves' new manager last month, has lauded the Red Devils and believes they have improved under Ten Hag's management.

The Spanish coach started by lauding Manchester United as one of the best clubs not only in the league but also in Europe (via Charlotte Duncker):

"For me currently one of the best teams not only in England, they’ve improved a lot in the last months."

Lopetegui continued by touching on the style of play Ten Hag has implemented since taking over the side:

"I think it’s a very complete team with and without the ball so we have to be ready to beat them and we have the ambition to overcome this big aim."

' @TheShowtimeReds Erik Ten Hag,



• 70% Win Percentage at Man Utd.

• 1 defeat in 14 matches.

• 1 point off top 4 with a game in hand.

• 7 consecutive wins at Old Trafford.



Trust the process. Erik Ten Hag, • 70% Win Percentage at Man Utd.• 1 defeat in 14 matches.• 1 point off top 4 with a game in hand.• 7 consecutive wins at Old Trafford. Trust the process. https://t.co/O7qovaPMs5

Manchester United's style of play has been continuously criticized over the years since Sir Alex Ferguson retired in 2013.

Jose Mourinho, Louis van Gaal, David Moyes, and Ole Gunnar Solskjaer have all had stints in charge but have failed to impress.

The Old Trafford faithful are hopeful that Ten Hag will bring back the club's glory days.

Ten Hag praises Manchester United right-back Aaron Wan-Bissaka

Wan-Bissaka has bounced back.

Manchester United right-back Wan-Bissaka has endured a difficult period at Old Trafford over the past two seasons

He has struggled for form and has been displaced by Diogo Dalot as the first-choice right-back in the side.

There were rumors that the English defender may depart United in the summer, although he remained at the club.

His campaign began with a lack of game time due to a back problem and not being in favor of Ten Hag, making just one appearance amounting to four minutes.

However, Wan-Bissaka has made two starts in the Red Devils' last two fixtures due to Dalot being injured.

The former Crystal Palace man provided an assist in United's 2-0 win over Burnley in the last 16 of the Carabao Cup.

He impressed while deputizing, and Ten Hag has praised the full-back, saying (via the Daily Mail):

"I think the break was good for him. He returned, he was in the training camp in Spain and could play some games in preparation of the restart, and now he's playing two games and he's doing really well so I'm happy with his performance."

centredevils. @centredevils Aaron Wan-Bissaka appreciation post. What a game he has had tonight!



𝙍𝙚𝙟𝙪𝙫𝙚𝙣𝙖𝙩𝙚𝙙 🕷️ Aaron Wan-Bissaka appreciation post. What a game he has had tonight!𝙍𝙚𝙟𝙪𝙫𝙚𝙣𝙖𝙩𝙚𝙙 🕷️ https://t.co/yA5Hxd7SHS

Wan-Bissaka is in line to make his third consecutive start for United in their clash with Wolves on Saturday.

Dalot is still recovering from a hamstring injury he suffered while on international duty with Portugal at the FIFA World Cup.

Lionel Messi or Kylian Mbappe? Ranking the 10 best players of 2022 - Click here!

Poll : 0 votes