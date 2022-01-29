“They’ve had a really friendly run of games” – Michael Owen in disagreement with Roy Keane over Manchester United top-four chances

Michael Owen has disagreed with fellow pundit Roy Keane's assessment of Manchester United's chances of finishing in the top-four in the Premier League.

After the Red Devils' last-gasp 1-0 victory against West Ham United on January 22, Keane was asked if he believed his former side would finish in the top four. He replied (as quoted by Manchester Evening News):

"Without a doubt. The strength in depth that Man United have got. West Ham are doing well, Arsenal have probably got a slightly better squad. Tottenham, the starting XI is decent but XI players are not enough. It's the squad of players that get you over the line."

Keane added:

"The next few months, there'll be injuries, suspensions, international games, whatever it might be. That's when you need the squad like Man United showed [on Saturday]. It's where West Ham might come up short and, certainly, where Tottenham will come up short."

Owen, however, believes Manchester United will face stern tests in the matches that remain. The Englishman also didn't seem entirely convinced by the team's performances under interim boss Ralf Rangnick. Owen told Premier League Productions (as quoted by Manchester Evening News):

"In general under Ralf Rangnick, United have played averagely and they've got a lot of good results. But when you break it down a little bit more in depth, they've had a really friendly run of games. There will be acid tests ahead against some of the big boys."

He went on to add:

"I thought West Ham were going to give them a big challenge. They did. They'll be very frustrated that they didn't take anything out of the game. But, as they say, results are the most important thing and that keeps them in there in the hunt for the top four."

Manchester United's upcoming fixtures

Following the international break, Manchester United will return to action with an FA Cup fourth-round clash against Middlesbrough on February 4. They will then travel to Turf Moor to take on Burnley in the Premier League four days later.

This will be followed by a couple of tricky league fixtures against Southampton and Brighton, both at Old Trafford. The Red Devils will then take on rivals Leeds United in the league before clashing horns against Atletico Madrid in the Round of 16 of the UEFA Champions League.

So far, Manchester United have picked up five wins and two draws in eight matches across all competitions under Rangnick. They have scored 12 goals and conceded six during that run.

