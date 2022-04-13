"They’ve been stung" - Noel Whelan claims Manchester United star's move to the club seems like a 'waste'

Noel Whelan has come down heavily on Raphael Varane's injury issues, claiming that Manchester United have been 'stung' by their move to sign the former Real Madrid defender.

The former Leeds United striker was surprised by the sudden fall in the fitness standards of the Frenchman since his arrival at Old Trafford. Raphael Varane was sidelined following an injury ahead of the Premier League game against Everton last weekend, which the English giants lost 1-0.

utdreport @utdreport Rangnick: “Edinson Cavani is still missing for the next three or four weeks. Rapha Varane is injured and hasn’t been able to train since the last game when he got injured and that’s why he cannot play unfortunately.” #mulive [mu] Rangnick: “Edinson Cavani is still missing for the next three or four weeks. Rapha Varane is injured and hasn’t been able to train since the last game when he got injured and that’s why he cannot play unfortunately.” #mulive [mu]

The 28-year-old French international had been a consistent performer for Real Madrid but has remained injured for most of the time since joining the Red Devils. Varane has only played 16 games for Manchester United across different competitions in his first season at Old Trafford.

Tùka @TukaLetura and Edinson Cavani have missed 35% and 50% of games respectively due to injuries this season. Raphael Varaneand Edinson Cavanihave missed 35% and 50% of games respectively due to injuries this season. Raphael Varane 🇫🇷 and Edinson Cavani 🇺🇾 have missed 35% and 50% of games respectively due to injuries this season. https://t.co/1rTN2ekyxP

In an exclusive conversation with Football Insider, Whelan claimed Varane's £41 million transfer to Old Trafford was a 'waste'. He said:

''He always performed for Real Madrid, didn’t he? He was continuously a part of that successful side for a number of years. But for some reason, and I can’t put my finger on it, he’s playing very little football for Man United.''

“It seems like a waste, him being at the club. He was supposed to be the answer to the centre-half problem. He was slated as this massive partner for Harry Maguire. They’ve been stung by this move.''

The former Leeds United player highlighted that the centre-back's woes for Manchester United are far from over as the Varane-Maguire partnership has failed to get going.

He added:

“They’ve failed yet again to sort this centre-half problem out. That partnership has never even got going.”

United are struggling in the Premier League after having bowed out of the title-winning competition this season. The Red Devils will take on Norwich City on Saturday as they continue to fight for fourth spot in the EPL table.

Manchester United working to prepare contract and paperwork to announce Erik ten Hag's arrival soon

Manchester United are working on contract details and paperwork related to the arrival of Erik Ten Hag as the new full-time manager. The Premier League club wants the formatlities to be finished as soon as possible to make an official announcement.

Fabrizio Romano @FabrizioRomano 🤝 #MUFC



Final details of coaching staff & agreement with Ajax are needed. Manchester United are working to prepare contracts & paperworks this week in order to announce Erik ten Hag appointment as soon as possible. Sources close to the manager consider it as matter of time.Final details of coaching staff & agreement with Ajax are needed. Manchester United are working to prepare contracts & paperworks this week in order to announce Erik ten Hag appointment as soon as possible. Sources close to the manager consider it as matter of time. 🔴🤝 #MUFC Final details of coaching staff & agreement with Ajax are needed. https://t.co/sB17hldE75

The Dutchman was seeking a long-term contract to rebuild the entire squad and end the trophy drought for the English club. As per Fabrizio Romano, an in-principle agreement has been reached between the two parties and details of the coaching staff are under discussion.

