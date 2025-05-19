“They’ve all told me I’ve got it in me” - Carlos Baleba says 3 rival Premier League stars have told him he can win Ballon d'Or

Brighton midfielder Carlos Baleba has revealed how three rival players in the Premier League have told him that he can win the Ballon d'Or. The 21-year-old aspires to win football's most prized individual honor, with Manchester City midfielder Rodri as his inspiration.

Baleba's performances in this campaign have shown his potential. He is the only midfield player in Europe's top five leagues with over 30 tackles, interceptions, clearances, completed take-ons, and aerial duels won. In an interview with SunSport, he opened up about his dream to win the Ballon d'Or:

“Declan Rice, Matheus Cunha, Joelinton, they’ve all told me I’ve got it in me. I want to win the Ballon d'Or like Rodri. I watched him during the Euros and before his injury I played against him and time I got the ball, he was right in front of me.

“It was my first game against Manchester City, and it was very difficult. He made it so hard to dribble or pass. That showed his class. His success has opened the door for midfielders like us to believe we can win the Ballon d’Or someday.”

Baleba has already been linked to Manchester United, Manchester City, and Liverpool. However, his sights remain on his improvement trajectory, as he name-checked two legendary Real Madrid midfielders he idolizes:

“Yes, I can get to the very top of world football. But I need to stay focused, stay calm, not rush, and not let what people write get in my head. If I keep working hard, I can be like Luka Modric or Toni Kroos, I just need to stay grounded.”

Brighton are known for building up talented midfielders like Alexis Mac Allister and Moises Caicedo, before selling them off for impressive profits. A similar trajectory is expected for Baleba, who has scored four goals and provided two assists in 38 games this season.

Lamine Yamal becomes a strong contender for the 2025 Ballon d'Or

Lamine Yamal's incredible run at Barcelona has put him in the running for the 2025 Ballon d'Or. At the age of 17, the winger has been a crucial figure in Barcelona's domestic treble, winning La Liga, the Copa del Rey, and the Spanish Super Cup.

Yamal's figures are staggering. He has racked up 18 goals and 25 assists in 53 games across all competitions, ranking him as one of Europe's most lethal forwards. His performance has not eluded notice as legendary Barcelona defender Jordi Alba said (via Football Espana):

"Lamine Yamal made his debut with us at Barca... He’s among the candidates for the Ballon d’Or, despite his age. Keep it up, keep improving, learning and listening to the right people. I hope he does great; it’s amazing to watch him play.”

Notably, Ronaldo Nazario won it at 21, while Lionel Messi, Michael Owen, and George Best won the award aged 22. However, Yamal is still 17 and could become the youngest recipient of the Ballon d'Or ever.

