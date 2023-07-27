"They would be very, very pleased to sell" - Pundit claims Brazilian club are willing to sell Arsenal target valued at around £8 million

According to expert Tim Vickery, Brazilian club Germio would be happy to sell Bitello for £8 million to Arsenal. Bitello, 23, has emerged as a target for top European clubs following his excellent form for Gremio.

The Gunners are willing to sign the midfielder and have set out a sum of £8 million to secure the player. Vickery reckons Gremio would be happy to accept the sum (via HITC):

“He’s been flying under the radar because he’s a bit of a late developer, and his club last year were in the second division. What really excites Arsenal about this player is how well Bitello has dovetailed with Luis Suarez. You’ve got be clever to play with Suarez, and Bitello has been on a really good wavelength with him.”

He added:

“This, for Arsenal, would be a pretty small investment. Maybe something like £8 million. Gremio are looking to sell. They would be very, very pleased to sell. Edu has done it before with Martinelli and Marquinhos.

The Gunners already have Brazilian players, Gabriel Magalhaes and Gabriel Jesus, in their ranks. Adding Bitello would further strengthen the South American contingent.

After signing Declan Rice and Kai Havertz, Mikel Arteta's side are looking to add more strength to their midfield by adding the Brazilian youngster to their ranks.

What Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta said about team's US tour?

Arsenal played Manchester United and Barcelona in their US tour, winning one game and losing the other. After a 2-0 defeat against the Red Devils, Arteta's side beat Barca 5-3 on Wednesday (July 26).

Arteta reflected on the team's preseason and expressed happiness on how the team's US tour has gone. Speaking about the team's tour of the US, Arteta said (via the Gunners' website):

"It leaves us with a really good feeling. It was a good way as well for the team to say thank you because we have been hosted in the best possible way. We had a great time, We shared the facilities of the Rams as well in LA. This is our ownership, so it was a special day for them as well."

He added:

"They put so much effort for us to be here, and it was just incredible to play in this amazing stadium. I haven’t seen anything like it. The boys were just saying it was a privilege to be here."

After finishing second in the Premier League last season, Arsenal are looking to better that this term and are also back in the UEFA Champions League.