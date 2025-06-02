"They want to have a piece of him" - Barcelona sporting director Deco highlights challenges of managing Lamine Yamal

Barcelona's director of football, Deco has spoken about the challenges of managing Lamine Yamal. The teenager has established himself as one of the best players on the planet this year and bagged a contract extension for his efforts.

Ad

In a recent discussion with the press, Deco clarified on what the future held for the young star, saying (via GOAL):

"Lamine is Lamine. Leo is Leo. Leo was the best player in the history of this club, for me, the best player in history. Everyone becomes crazy when they see Lamine playing football, you would pay to go watch him in the stadium, he's special and he wanted to stay because he believes in the project. He deserves an improved salary.”

Ad

Trending

The Barcelona executive heaped more praise on Lanie Yamal and also challenged him, saying:

"He's going to be one of the best players in the world. We need to respect him as a player, but not forget he is 17 years old. It's not easy to compare, but Lamine, in terms of quality, can make history like Leo. But of course, to make history, he needs to have a good team behind him.”

Ad

Deco concluded by highlighting the club's obligations to the young star, saying:

"We try to not let him do everything, because, you know, sometimes the sponsors, and everyone wants his shirt or time. Sometimes we can't control everything, but people see his magic, on and off the pitch. They want to have a piece of him and we need to help him manage that.”

Ad

Lamine Yamal’s new contract will see him remain at Barcelona until at least 2031. He has already established himself as a first team regular at the club, scoring 25 times and providing 34 assists in 106 games to help the club to two LaLiga titles, one Copa del Rey, and one Spanish Super Cup.

Barcelona manager urges Lamine Yamal to keep working hard

Barcelona manager Hansi Flick has urged Lamine Yamal to keep working hard despite his brilliant season with the Catalan club. The teenager was instrumental to his boyhood club winning a domestic treble and making it to the UEFA Champions League semifinals.

Ad

Speaking with Blaugrana’s in house media team, Flick urged the 17-year-old:

“Yes, he’s a genius. He’s only 17, and we have to help him. I hope he wants us to help him too, that we can take care of him, because he’s very young and everything seems so easy right now, but it isn’t.

Ad

“If you want to play at the highest level for the next 15 years, you have to train very well and be very mentally strong. Lamine is smart and intelligent; it’s good that he enjoys all this, but you also have to work and work. Talented players have to work too.”

Lamine Yamal enjoyed a fantastic season under Hansi Flick with Barcelona, bagging 18 goals and 25 assists in 55 games across competitions.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Patrick Cocobassey Patrick is a European and international football journalist at Sportskeeda covering news and transfer rumors. A Business Administration graduate with a professional experience of 10 years, one of his earliest childhood memories is watching Calabar Rovers play at the U.J. Esuene Stadium with his father, with whom, he connects with, discussing the beautiful game.



Patrick’s favorite team is Manchester United for their unparallelled legacy and success in the game. He is a big admirer of Michael Carrick and his ‘smooth’ style of play back in the days. His favorite manager is Jose Mourinho, who according to him, brought a ‘swagger’ to football with his unique managerial style. Robin van Persie’s title-winning volley against Aston Villa for the 2013 PL triumph is etched in his memory forever.



Patrick always uses trusted outlets that produce accurate, balanced and fair information, and which present multiple point of views. He believes in reporting in a holistic manner for the readers’ benefit. If he could change a football rule, he would increase the number of substitutions allowed due to the high number of games played these days, to reduce injuries and so that youngsters get to show their talent as well.



When not covering football, Patrick loves reading, writing poems and short stories, and spend time with his dog Lana. Know More