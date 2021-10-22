"They want Salah to sign a new deal more than signing new players" - Fabrizio Romano provides crucial update on Liverpool's plans for the forthcoming future

Liverpool have prioritized securing Mohamed Salah's future ahead of new signings, according to renowned journalist Fabrizio Romano.

The Egyptian's current contract with the Reds expires in the summer of 2023. However, the Merseyside giants are working on extending his stay.

It is believed that Liverpool will break their wage structure to ensure they tie down Salah to a longer contract and thwart interest from elsewhere.

The Anfield Talk @TheAnfieldTalk (🟢) NEW: Liverpool are convinced that they can keep Mohamed Salah and soon they will have to talk about his contract expiring in June 2023, but there is no problem with the club. [Fabrizio Romano] (🟢) NEW: Liverpool are convinced that they can keep Mohamed Salah and soon they will have to talk about his contract expiring in June 2023, but there is no problem with the club. [Fabrizio Romano] https://t.co/yX6J1XI7EO

Romano revealed on the Here We Go podcast that Liverpool are primarily focusing on extending Salah's contract, and selling him is out of the question right now. He said:

"We had some clubs approaching Liverpool for Mo Salah last summer because many clubs were prepared to try for Salah but for Liverpool it was never a topic. He is untouchable. His contract is expiring in 2023 and this is why many clubs are waiting to see what is happening."

"Liverpool are really focusing on Salah. They want Salah to sign a new deal – more than signing new players. They want Salah to sign a new deal before they try to sign new players in January or next summer."

Mohamed Salah deserves a new lucrative contract after recent performances for Liverpool

Mohamed Salah has been in scintillating form for Liverpool this season

Mohamed Salah seems to have elevated his game this season. He has already scored 12 goals and provided four assists for Liverpool in all competitions.

The 29-year-old seems more focussed than ever as he has produced some stunning individual displays, helping the Reds to an unbeaten start across all competitions.

Fabrizio Romano @FabrizioRomano #Salah Jurgen Klopp: “Come on, who is better than Mo Salah at the moment? There is nobody better… and that is clear”. 🔴🇪🇬 #LFC Jurgen Klopp: “Come on, who is better than Mo Salah at the moment? There is nobody better… and that is clear”. 🔴🇪🇬 #LFC #Salah https://t.co/OhLhII45t5

Last year, there was talk about a potential move to Spain, but it does not seem like that will happen. While Barcelona are in financial turmoil, Real Madrid are expected to target the duo of Kylian Mbappe and Erling Haaland next year.

Salah is at the peak of his prowess. Even though Liverpool will have to shell out quite a bit in wages, his impressive goal-scoring return makes it a no-brainer.

The forward has scored 137 goals in 214 games across all competitions for Liverpool since joining them from AS Roma in 2017.

