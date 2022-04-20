"They want their season over" - Paul Scholes says Manchester United were 'disgusting to watch' in Liverpool loss

Manchester United legend Paul Scholes believes the players want the season to be over following yet another woeful performance in the Premier League. The Red Devils lost 4-0 at Liverpool on Tuesday.

Luis Diaz's close-range finish, two Mohamed Salah strikes and a curled Sadio Mane effort did the damage for the Reds in a disappointing night for interim manager Ralf Rangnick's men. Scholes has lamented the performance of the United side who now look unlikely to finish in the top four.

United trail fourth-placed Tottenham Hotspur by three points, but Spurs have a game in hand. Meanwhile, fifth-placed Arsenal have two games in hand on the Red Devils. UEFA Champions League qualification was the club's last hope of minor success this season.

United have exited all cup competitions and failed to mount a title challenge in the league. Rather than feeling angry at the state of affairs, Scholes told Premier League Productions (via Daily Mail) that he now feels sadness:

"I’ve lost a little bit of anger towards it (United's poor season) now, I feel saddened, it’s not great to watch," said Scholes.

Scholes believes the players' performances are reflective of their state of mind, with the former England international believing they have given up. He continued:

"They want their season over; they want it done; they want to move on, but unfortunately there’s no hiding place. You can’t come to Anfield and be like that. Them fans have travelled a long way, it’s disgusting to watch. But that’s where the club are at the minute."

Scholes concluded, stressing how the United players have let the fans down:

"They’ve got to give a little bit of effort, just for them fans coming to the ground."

Gary Neville has NOT held back in his evaluation of Manchester United 🗣️ "Fundamentally the club is broken!"Gary Neville has NOT held back in his evaluation of Manchester United 🗣️ "Fundamentally the club is broken!" Gary Neville has NOT held back in his evaluation of Manchester United 🔴 https://t.co/DjTSxz2Bit

Manchester United gave up against Liverpool

It was another night to forget for the Red Devils as Liverpool ran riot.

Ajax manager Erik ten Hag is on the verge of being appointed as Manchester United's next manager (per Fabrizio Romano). Despite that, United players have shown no signs that they are playing for their futures at the club.

There has been a real lack of fight, hunger and effort throughout the season, and the 4-0 drubbing at Liverpool was the latest setback.

Anfield Watch @AnfieldWatch Bruno Fernandes: "Liverpool are fighting for the title. We are fighting for nothing. That is the difference." #awlive [sky] Bruno Fernandes: "Liverpool are fighting for the title. We are fighting for nothing. That is the difference." #awlive [sky]

Cristiano Ronaldo's hat-trick against Norwich City on the weekend had given the Red Devils a glimmer of hope of finishing in the top four. They trailed fourth-placed Tottenham Hotspur by three points heading into Tuesday's clash with Liverpool.

However, it was almost as if the players didn't believe they stood any chance. From the get-go, defensive mistakes and a lack of potency up front were the feature of the night at Anfield.

A top-four finish now seems extremely unlikely, especially given the inconsistent form the United side are in.

Their next match is against fellow top-four challengers Arsenal at the Emirates on Saturday, and United also have to play Chelsea. These two clashes would determine United's final position in the league standings.

