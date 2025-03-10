“They want to sell us a brotherhood that doesn't exist” - Kylian Mbappe and Vinicius don’t share great relationship at Real Madrid, claims journalist 

Journalist Anton Mena has claimed that Kylian Mbappe and Vinicius Jr are not on the same page at Real Madrid. He claims that the two players are faking brotherhood on the pitch while going for each other off it.

Speaking on Cadena SER, Mena stated that Vinicius Jr and Mbappe are not happy with each other. He added that the Real Madrid duo cannot stand each other off the pitch and that has been hurting the team during matches.

He said via Forbes:

“They want to sell us a brotherhood that doesn't exist. From what I see that hurts Madrid’s game. The two do not look for each other and do not find each other."

Kylian Mbappe and Vinicius Jr have played 34 matches together at Real Madrid and combined for just five goals. The Brazilian has scored two of them, while the Frenchman has notched the other three.

Kylian Mbappe has crushed Vinicius Jr at Real Madrid, claims pundit

Former Marseille player Eric Di Meco spoke about Kylian Mbappe and Vinicius Jr earlier this year and claimed that the 'dream signing' at Real Madrid has affected the squad. He believes that it was always going to be difficult for the Frenchman to settle at Santiago Bernabeu.

Meco said via GOAL:

“Signing Mbappé was Florentino Pérez's dream. He has followed his dream. Madrid's sporting dream too, because Mbappé is a player that everyone wants to have in the squad. However, you are putting two roosters in the same henhouse. We suspected that the coexistence between Mbappé and Vinicius would be difficult. Florentino Perez told himself that Ancelotti would solve the problems in the dressing room."

"First we asked ourselves if Mbappé would be able to adapt to this team that had won a lot. At the beginning of the season we said to ourselves: 'Oh, there is going to be a problem and he is the one who is going to pay for it'. But we forgot that Mbappé is a mental and sporting monster. With his performances and his attitude, he is starting to make Vinicius crack. Mbappé is crushing him," he added.

Real Madrid are second in the league table after dropping points in three of their last five LaLiga matches. They are level on points with Barcelona, who have a game in hand, after the Catalan side won their last five matches.

