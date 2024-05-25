"They want to show they are worth the money" - Erik ten Hag blasts pundits for targeting him and Manchester United

Erik ten Hag has taken shots at English pundits ahead of Manchester United's FA Cup final against Manchester City on Saturday, May 25. The Dutchman claimed that the experts cannot analyze things with facts and prefer to attack people instead.

Speaking to Voetbal International, Ten Hag claimed he was patted on the back last year, but the same people are now calling him the worst manager in the Premier League.

He believes the pundits prefer to attack the managers to make themselves look good.

"The pundits in England want to score, they want to show they are worth the money, and for that Manchester United is an easy pray. It's the biggest club in England and possibly in the world. The club is either loved or hated, there is no in-between. So when things go bad, they all start talking and talking with very big words," Ten Hag said.

"All this negativism from these so called experts who don't have the capability to analyze something with facts, but who prefer to attack people to make themselves look better. And these same people were the ones who gave me a pat on the back last year. Last year I was able to walk on water, this year I am the worst manager in the Premier League!" He added.

Erik ten Hag is under pressure, with reports suggesting he could be on the verge of getting sacked.

Former Manchester United coach blasts Erik ten Hag

Former Manchester United coach Rene Meulensteen was not impressed with Erik ten Hag and claimed that the Dutchman had lost the plot at Old Trafford.

He stated that Ten Hag had clear flaws in his tactics and told NOS:

"It is really incomprehensible what is happening now. There is simply no progress whatsoever. I always say, a trainer needs 18 months to get it right, to get on track. But now there is none of that optimism left. There is no playing style, club culture or philosophy. If you look at the statistics it doesn't make any sense. ManUtd has a goal difference of minus three!"

Reports suggest Thomas Tuchel, Thomas Frank, Mauricio Pochettino, and Kieran McKenna are the frontrunners for the Manchester United job.