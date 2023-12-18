"They both want to win at all costs" - Francisco Trincao reveals who is more demanding between Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo 

Sporting CP winger Francisco Trincao recently claimed that both Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo are demanding and have winning mentalities on the pitch. However, he did admit that the latter is slightly more demanding.

Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo have dominated the beautiful game for nearly two decades, accumulating a total of 13 Ballons d'Or between themselves. While individual talent and team chemistry have played massive factors in their success, their ability to lead from the front to get the best out of their teammates has also been integral.

The Portugal ace has been noted to wear his emotions on his sleeve in contrast to Messi. Trincao, who has played alongside both superstars, reaffirmed this by telling Betano (via GOAL):

“Both are very demanding. Maybe Cristiano seems a bit more demanding, but they both want to win at all costs.”

The 23-year-old joined Barcelona in January 2020, getting the chance of playing alongside Lionel Messi. He went on to make 42 appearances for the Blaugrana, scoring three goals and winning the Copa del Rey.

Trincao also conveyed his thoughts of playing for Barcelona at the time, saying:

“It's always a shock, because we're not used to it...They are players that I grew up watching play and it ends up being quite a shock, but they have always treated me well and I have adapted naturally. They end up being normal people.”

Trincao has also worked alongside Cristiano Ronaldo for the Portugal national team. The former has earned seven senior caps to date, with his last appearance coming in 2021.

How have Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo fared in 2023?

Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo have contested the GOAT debate over the years to no concrete conclusion. Hence, let's take a look at how the two icons performed in 2023 to gauge who had the better season.

Lionel Messi found moderate success with Paris Saint-Germain, helping the French titans win the Ligue 1 title. He then joined MLS side Inter Miami over the summer, helping them win the Leagues Cup. The 36-year-old scored 28 goals and provided 12 assists in 44 appearances across all competitions for club and country, and won his eighth Ballon d'Or in October.

On the other hand, Cristiano Ronaldo joined Saudi Pro League side Al-Nassr and has individually flourished ever since, despite not being able to win silverware yet. The 38-year-old has scored 50 goals and provided 14 assists in 56 appearances for club and country, and has statistically been better than Messi in 2023.