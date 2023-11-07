“They wanted a crib for their grandchildren or some s**t” - Popular streamer Adin Ross on losing Miami mansion to Lionel Messi after MLS transfer

In sun-soaked Miami, Lionel Messi has edged out popular streaming sensation Adin Ross in the race to secure a luxurious waterfront mansion.

The Argentine maestro's stateside move to Inter Miami in the summer of 2023 marked the end of an illustrious European chapter that spanned iconic tenures in Spain and France. However, his new move necessitated a family home.

The pursuit of the opulent Florida residence saw Ross eclipsed by Lionel Messi's swift move. The streamer, who catapulted to fame on Twitch, aired his frustrations and eventual surprise after realizing he had been beaten by the football legend.

Ross stated (via GOAL):

“It’s nothing about me being broken. I just couldn’t get there in time. I saw the house but they were already in talks and all that. The professional athlete is Messi.”

He revealed:

“Messi’s parents, I think it was? I believe it was his grandparents, or I don’t know who the f*ck it was. Messi, they wanted a crib for their grandchildren or some sh*t, they were playing a game. I don’t even know, and they got it.”

Lionel Messi has already embarked on his Major League Soccer journey, and there is some anticipation around the additional silverware he could snag in his career. He has already guided the MLS outfit to the Leagues Cup while helping them reach the finals of the US Open Cup.

Six nations snub Lionel Messi in Ballon d'Or tally despite record-breaking win

The comprehensive Ballon d'Or voting dossier has surfaced, casting light on which nations snubbed Messi in their votes for the world's best player. Despite Lionel Messi's coronation for an unprecedented eighth time, six nations abstained from including the Argentine in their selection.

The ceremony, which recently took place in Paris, honored Messi for his pivotal role in Argentina's triumphant World Cup campaign in Qatar. He notably claimed his maiden title in the storied competition.

Yet, football journalists hailing from Cameroon, Cape Verde, Guinea, Jordan, Switzerland, and El Salvador did not have the same perspective about his World Cup win. They opted to exclude Messi from their top five players entirely (via Sport Bible).

The omission is a stark contrast to the overwhelming global recognition, with countries like England, Germany, and Spain voting for the forward. Aside from the win in Qatar, the Argentine icon also helped Paris Saint-Germain to the Ligue 1 title.