“They wanted to know the position of him” – Journalist claims Tottenham are ‘long-term’ admirers of 28-year-old England international

Everton goalkeeper Jordan Pickford could be a potential target for Tottenham Hotspur, as per journalist Graeme Bailey. He claims the England goalkeeper could be the next Toffees star to move to the London side.

Richarlison joined Spurs from Everton on July 1 on a £60 million deal. Antonio Conte got his man this summer, despite late interest from Chelsea.

talkSPORT @talkSPORT “There’s been previous seasons where Pickford’s the reason they’re in this mess!”



“You can’t all of a sudden blame the rest. You can’t say he’s too good for



doesn’t believe Jordan Pickford is too good to play for Everton 🧤 “There’s been previous seasons where Pickford’s the reason they’re in this mess!”“You can’t all of a sudden blame the rest. You can’t say he’s too good for #EFC !” @DarrenBent doesn’t believe Jordan Pickford is too good to play for Everton 🧤 🔥 “There’s been previous seasons where Pickford’s the reason they’re in this mess!”👀 “You can’t all of a sudden blame the rest. You can’t say he’s too good for #EFC!”@DarrenBent doesn’t believe Jordan Pickford is too good to play for Everton 🧤 https://t.co/x6iZ2Ce0JH

Speaking on the Talking Transfers Podcast (via HITC), Bailey claimed Tottenham have asked to be kept informed about the possibility of Pickford becoming available. He added that there could be a scenario where the goalkeeper could move to the London side and said:

"One more name that I forgot to drop in there, Tottenham didn't enquire about him, but they wanted to know the position of him, wanted to know where he was at, Jordan Pickford who long-term is a player they like the look of. Lloris will have one year left, so that's one we should keep an eye on, Tottenham and Pickford. The fire sale at Goodison may not be over."

Tottenham currently have Hugo Lloris between the sticks, who recently signed a two-year contract. They also signed Fraser Forster from Southampton this summer on a free transfer.

Tottenham potential target Jordan Pickford urged to leave Everton

Jordan Pickford has been urged to leave Everton if things do not go well for the Toffees. Former Spurs midfielder Danny Murphy claimed Gareth Southgate would not pick him if he is once again battling relegation or playing in the Championship.

Speaking on talkSPORT, as reported by Chronicle Live, he said:

"I think it would be hard for Southgate to pick a number one who is playing in the Championship. Even if he is playing well, over someone who is playing well in the Premier League. He could be putting his World Cup place in jeopardy. You have to remember if you have a couple of bad games in the Championship then you definitely can't be chosen."

He added:

"You can be forgiven a little bit in the Premier League because of the quality of the opposition you're up against. It would be a huge conundrum for Jordan if Everton were to go down. Part of him would be thinking 'stay and be loyal for a season' but if it's going to put your England place at risk, he'd have to word with Gareth."

Murphy believes Newcastle United would be the ideal destination, but they have signed Nick Pope from Burnley this summer.

