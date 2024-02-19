"They wanted to sell Benzema to Arsenal" - Barcelona legend admits he nearly joined Real Madrid to replace the French star in 2014

Luis Suarez has revealed that Real Madrid wanted him before Barcelona as they were open to selling Karim Benzema to Arsenal in 2014. However, after that year's World Cup, the Uruguayan star decided to move to Barca from Liverpool.

Speaking to DelSol, Suarez stated that Los Blancos were in talks with him before he went to Brazil for the 2014 FIFA World Cup. However, things changed quickly after his bite incident with Italy's Giorgio Chiellini as Barcelona continued to push for the move.

"Before the 2014 World Cup, Real Madrid wanted me as they wanted to sell Benzema to Arsenal. Barcelona at the time was [also] interested and Luis Enrique was pressing. The bite case happened and Barcelona continued to want to sign me despite the punishment. I will always be grateful for that," he said.

Suarez was handed a nine-match ban with Uruguay and asked to stay away from all football activities, including training and watching matches in a stadium for four months, after he was charged for biting Chiellini during a FIFA World Cup game.

Real Madrid target Luis Suarez was desperate to leave Liverpool

Luis Suarez was desperate to leave Liverpool in 2014 as he had grown frustrated with the English media. He claimed that they were targeting him and that he was ready to join Real Madrid or Barcelona in the summer of 2014.

He told The Guardian:

"My family, my image – that's what matters to me most. The coach and some colleagues know that I suffered, I was treated badly and I did not feel comfortable and they know perfectly. It's nothing against L'pool; on the contrary, I feel very comfortable at the club, but I have a daughter, and I do not want [her] to hear bad things about her father."

"In England, they talk about many things and in some ways, I feel uncomfortable. I do not know when I'm going and I do not know if I'm staying. If I stay, it is because it is a great club, but also, in turn, I know that it is difficult because of the harassment I get from the press," Suarez added.

While Real Madrid ended up keeping Karim Benzema until the end of the 2022-23 season, Suarez went on to form a formidable partnership with Lionel Messi and Neymar at Barcelona.