“They wasted time and broke the game up” - Ronald Araujo reacts to late Barcelona equalizer

Barcelona defender Ronald Araujo was the liveliest player on the pitch during the Blaugrana's 1-1 draw with Granada on Monday evening. The Uruguayan has reflected on the game, criticizing the visitors' time-wasting approach.

Ronald Araujo was quoted as saying:

“It’s a shame because we wanted to win, we wanted the three points at home. We played a good game but we let in the early goal, they defended deeply, we tried to attack, have the ball and get back into the game."

“When they scored a goal from a set piece it’s usually a lack of concentration, we have to correct that. It’s sometimes difficult at the start, but we have to correct that because then it’s difficult to get back," he added.

“I had three really good headers. The one in the first half was saved well. I’m just happy to be able to score and help the team. It was my turn to get on the scoresheet. I’m here to help the team in any way I can," concluded the Barcelona man.

• 1 Goal.

• 81 Touches.

• 64/68 Passes.

• 5 Shots.

• 1 Dribble Completed.

• 11/13 Duels Won. (Most)

• 2 Clearances.

• 10/12 Aerials Won.

• 1 Interception.

• 5 Ball Recoveries.

• 0 Fouls.

• 0 Times Dribbled Past.



“They wasted time, they broke the game up as much as they could. We didn’t switch off, it’s just a shame the goal came so late because I think we could have turned it around. We have to stop making mistakes and keep on picking up points,” said Araujo.

FC Barcelona rescued a point thanks to Araujo's (#4) late goal

Ronald Araujo saves Barcelona from first La Liga defeat this season

Barcelona got off to a terrible start in their clash with Granada, with the visitors scoring in the second minute of the clash at Camp Nou. It appeared as though Ronald Koeman's men would suffer their first La Liga defeat of the season yesterday evening but Ronald Araujo had other ideas.

The centre-back stepped up in the 90th minute to send a powerful header into the back of the net and rescue a point for the Catalan giants. He could've scored earlier but a couple of saves from the opposition goalkeeper denied him.

The Uruguayan was the brightest player on the pitch during the encounter, working tremendously at the back and moving forward to support the attack. He was deservedly named the man of the match and Barcelona will be delighted with his fighting spirit.

