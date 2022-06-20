“They have been watching this kid for seven years” – Paddy Kenny explains why Darwin Nunez ‘is going to be an excellent signing’ for Liverpool

Former Premier League goalkeeper Paddy Kenny has suggested that Darwin Nunez will be an excellent signing for Liverpool.

The Anfield outfit confirmed the signing of the Uruguayan international last week as their second transfer of the summer. According to ESPN, the 22-year-old has joined the Reds in a deal worth up to €100 million that would break their transfer record.

The Athletic reports that the Merseyside giants have been monitoring the progress of the Uruguayan international for seven years when he was playing for Penarol’s U-19s.

Paddy Kenny has hailed Liverpool's extensive and detailed scouting network and insisted that the 22-year-old should be a hit at Anfield. The former Republic of Ireland international told Football Insider:

“They seem to get these transfers right. They have been watching this kid for seven years, it shows they have a good scouting system and I’m sure he is going to be an excellent signing. Seven years is a long time, since he was a 15-year-old. That means they are absolutely certain he will be a good signing."

Anfield Watch @AnfieldWatch



"He will write his own story at Liverpool. He is Uruguayan and he is a forward but that is where the comparisons stop - he is a special player and doesn't need to be compared with anybody." Luis Suarez on Darwin Nunez:

Kenny has insisted that Nunez has to impress at the Merseyside club due to the enormous amount of money they have paid to secure his services. The former Leeds United custodian also admitted that he rates the former Benfica attacker very highly. He added:

“For the money they have spent, he has to do well. I’m excited to see him play in the Premier League. What I have seen of him, he looks a real player."

How will Darwin Nunez fit in at Liverpool?

Under Jurgen Klopp, Liverpool have not played with a traditional number nine up front on too many occasions. The German had natural strikers like Daniel Sturridge, Divock Origi and Danny Ings at his disposal but mostly used Roberto Firmino as a false nine.

In the past couple of years, Diogo Jota and Sadio Mane have also slotted in as false nines.

Anfield Watch @AnfieldWatch



"Liverpool signing Darwin Nunez, I've only seen probably what most people have seen, the games he's played for Benfica in the Champions League and he looks a player, he looks absolutely incredible." Ben Foster:

However, following the arrival of Darwin Nunez, it seems highly likely that Jurgen Klopp will be looking to alter his tactics. Fans could see the team shift to a 4-2-3-1 formation from Klopp's naturally preferred 4-3-3 system, with Nunez spearheading the attack.

The German manager used to deploy a 4-2-3-1 during his time as Borussia Dortmund boss and could revert to that formation at Anfield.

