"They are watching his progress" - Sol Campbell claims a few teams are tracking Arsenal forward's situation at the club

Former Arsenal 'Invincible' Sol Campbell has revealed that West Ham United are amongst the clubs interested in signing young forward Eddie Nketiah in the summer.

As things stand, the 22-year-old forward's contract expires at the end of the season. This will allow Nketiah to leave the Emirates on a free transfer in the upcoming summer transfer window.

Campbell has spoken highly of Nketiah's recent performances for the Gunners. His good run of form combined with an expiring contract could tempt clubs to sign the English forward.

Speaking to TalkSPORT (via HITC), Campbell was quoted as saying the following:

“There are a couple of teams watching Nketiah. They are watching his progress. They are watching if he gets unhappy with the scenario. West Ham are floating around at the same time.”

He added:

“But he’s a top, top player. He is growing in confidence. And that’s what centre-forward needs. He’s a young lad and an Arsenal man.”

Standard Sport @standardsport



Could Eddie Nketiah be the perfect solution to David Moyes' long search for a new striker?



✍️



bit.ly/3yu1Jpm "West Ham would find a fine tactical fit, a hard-running forward capable of leading the line alone."Could Eddie Nketiah be the perfect solution to David Moyes' long search for a new striker?✍️ @MalikOuzia_ "West Ham would find a fine tactical fit, a hard-running forward capable of leading the line alone."Could Eddie Nketiah be the perfect solution to David Moyes' long search for a new striker?✍️ @MalikOuzia_bit.ly/3yu1Jpm

Nketiah endured a tough start to the 2021-22 season for Arsenal where he barely got any game time in the Premier League. However, things have changed in recent months for the young striker.

Nketiah has started a lot more game time since the departure of Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang to Barcelona in the January transfer window. He scored a brace against Chelsea in a 4-2 win at Stamford Bridge and added two more goals against Leeds United in a 2-1 home win earlier this month.

As things stand, Nketiah has managed to score nine goals and provide one assist in 26 appearances for the Gunners across all competitions this term.

Arsenal suffered a devastating defeat against Tottenham Hotspur in the North London derby

Arsenal suffered a major blow in their race to secure a top-four berth following their 3-0 defeat at the hands of rivals Tottenham Hotspur. Harry Kane netted twice while Son Heung-min also found the back of the net to hand Spurs a crucial win in the Premier League.

The Gunners went down to 10 men after just 33 minutes as defender Rob Holding received a second yellow card in a span of just seven minutes.

Despite their defeat, Mikel Arteta's side remained in fourth place in the standings. However, they are now just one point clear of fifth-placed Tottenham Hotspur with two games remaining in the season.

Arsenal will travel to Newcastle United for their next game on May 16 while Tottenham will clash against Brighton & Hove Albion a day earlier.

