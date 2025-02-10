"They are more than welcome here!" – Plymouth Argyle manager sends message to Manchester United after knocking Liverpool out of FA Cup

Plymouth Argyle manager Miron Muslic has sent a defiant message to Premier League giants Manchester United after recently guiding his team to a FA Cup win over Liverpool.

Earlier on Sunday (February 9), Plymouth registered a shock 1-0 FA Cup fourth round triumph against Arne Slot's side at Home Park. Ryan Hardie converted a penalty in the 53rd minute of the tie against the Reds.

After the end of the FA Cup encounter, Muslic was asked which team he would like to take on in the next round of the domestic cup competition. The Bosnian replied (h/t Tribal Football):

"I don't care. Anyone here."

Asked if a tie with Manchester United would be of interest, Muslic replied:

"They are more than welcome here!"

Opining on Plymouth's recent win, the ex-Cercle Brugge boss continued:

"I'm speechless, and normally they tell me I'm eloquent! It's a big moment, day for us. Another chapter in Argyle's history. Showing this performance, desire and joy to defend against Liverpool, who will be on you. The lads did it fantastic today."

Muslic, who has guided his club to two wins in six overall games, added:

"A big moment and I think I will realise that when I go back to my apartment and have a moment. It's the game we love, and those moments sometimes as coach we miss. I also want to enjoy it."

Plymouth, who fired Manchester United great Wayne Rooney past year, are bottom of the EFL Championship table with 25 points from 30 games.

Liverpool great Robbie Fowler shares thoughts on Manchester United player's recent transfer

Earlier this month, Aston Villa signed Marcus Rashford on a loan switch. The Villans reportedly have an option to buy the forward for £40 million.

Speaking on The Lineup, Liverpool legend Robbie Fowler opined (h/t TBR):

"I think this is the perfect move for him. We don't know the reasons why he's sort of gone under the radar in terms of performances at Manchester United, but he's probably needed a bit of a change."

Fowler, who scored 183 goals in 369 overall matches for Liverpool, added:

"I think this could kickstart his career again so I think it's a perfect move for all concerned. Actually, I think United probably wanted him away from the building and Aston Villa have got a very good player, this could be the making of him again this one."

Rashford, who made 24 total appearances for United this season, made his Aston Villa debut in a recent 2-1 FA Cup win over Tottenham Hotspur.

