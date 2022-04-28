"They weren’t showing a lot" - Thierry Henry makes interesting remark about Liverpool's win over Villarreal

Thierry Henry has claimed that Liverpool had their share of luck as they won against Villarreal 2-0 in the first leg of their Champions League semi-final.

Jurgen Klopp's side dominated possession from the kick-off but struggled to create too many clear cut chances with Villarreal defending very deep.

However, the Reds eventually took the lead in the 53rd minute courtesy of Pervis Estupinan's own goal.

The Ecuador international deflected Jordan Henderson's cross from the right hand side into his own goal.

Just two minutes later, Sadio Mane doubled the lead for Jurgen Klopp's side. They are now one step closer to their third Champions League final under the German's tutelage.

Although Liverpool were by far the superior side against Villarreal, Thierry Henry has claimed that the Reds were fortunate with their first goal.

Henry also insisted that the Merseysiders might have 'knocked on the door' throughout the game if not for their lucky opener.

However, the former Barcelona forward has also suggested that luck is an absolute necessity to win the quadraple. The former Arsenal striker told CBS Sports, as quoted by HITC Sport:

“If you look at the game, I think a lucky goal bailed them out, for me. I think they would have knocked on the door, if not all night."

“It’s a lucky goal, the own goal of Villarreal is a lucky goal and I think, before that, they weren’t showing a lot."

“But, along the way, I would say, when you are going for the quadruple, then you need to have that luck. And, after that, there is nothing about luck.”

Liverpool are getting better and better every game

Since the turn of the year, Liverpool have elevated themselves to an entirely different level. In terms of momentum, there is arguably no one better than them right now.

From 14 points behind Manchester City in January, Jurgen Klopp's side are now just one point behind the Cityzens.

DaveOCKOP @DaveOCKOP Can't be understated what this man had done for Liverpool. Qualifying for the Champions League was a big success when he arrived. Now one game away from our third final, a Premier League title won, an FA Cup Final and a League cup already won this season. It is truly a golden era Can't be understated what this man had done for Liverpool. Qualifying for the Champions League was a big success when he arrived. Now one game away from our third final, a Premier League title won, an FA Cup Final and a League cup already won this season. It is truly a golden era https://t.co/q3tbwwbBYS

The Reds look absolutely relentless in their pursuit of an unprecedented quadraple. They now have one foot in the Champions League final and have already made it to the FA Cup final where they will play Chelsea.

Pep Guardiola's side remain in the driving seat in the neck-to-neck title race but Liverpool are doing everything they can to make them feel the pressure.

Regardless of how many trophies the Merseyside giants end up with at the end of the season, this season will be fondly remembered by the fans for a long time.

