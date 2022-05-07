"They will be better" - Gerard Pique says Barcelona duo could become best in the world

Barcelona defender Gerard Pique has backed Gavi and Pedri to become world-beaters in the near future.

The duo are reportedly on Liverpool's transfer wishlist and Pique is not in doubt of their potential.

Speaking on the Overlap, the 2010 World Cup winner was asked by Gary Neville who he believes the best young player in the world is to which he replied:

"I think Pedri has a lot of chances, Gavi also is very very good for his age. We have great talents here in Barcelona right now, they have to grow and they will be better, but right now, they are still very good."

Pedri and Gavi have had exponential rises to the summit of the game since making their Barcelona debuts.

The former joined the Catalans from Las Palmas in 2020. He had just one year of professional football under his belt at that point and was expected to continue his development in the youth squad.

However, Pedri made an instant impact in the first team and has gone on to become a regular for the Blaugrana. He is also an ever-present for Spain, with his stratospheric rise seeing him named the 2021 Golden Boy.

Gavi began his development at the famed La Masia academy and made his first-team debut this season. A few weeks later, he made his Spanish debut to become the youngest player to ever represent La Furia Roja.

Big things are expected from both players and they can go on to become among the best players in the world.

Pedri and Gavi could continue Barcelona's rich midfield heritage

Pedri and Gavi are regulars for Spain and the Blaugrana

Barcelona are famed for producing legendary midfielders, with the likes of Andres Iniesta, Xavi Hernandez, Pep Guardiola, Cesc Fabregas and Thiago Alcantara all coming through La Masia.

The Blaugrana's success is founded on an intricate playing style that requires technically gifted midfielders who are adept at ball retention and distribution.

Pedri and Gavi fit the bill in this regard and their young age means they still have a huge window of opportunity for development.

The duo are expected to star in the Barcelona midfield for the next decade. Given their impressive talent, the future of the club's midfield could be in safe hands.

