“They will buy better” – Pundit names one player he expects Arsenal to discard this summer

Former Crystal Palace chairman Simon Jordan has said that Eddie Nketiah might not be a part of Arsenal’s future. The pundit reckons that the Gunners will strengthen their squad in the summer and bring in a striker more capable than Nketiah.

Arsenal have exceeded expectations in the Premier League this season, sitting at the top of the table with only seven games left. While Arsenal have looked nearly unstoppable when playing with their first-team players, they have struggled to impose their authority with their second-string.

Second-choice centre-forward Nketiah scored a few crucial goals while Gabriel Jesus was recovering last year, but he has not been as dependable since the Brazilian’s return from injury. Jordan said that Nketiah would not be relied on for much longer, as the Londoners would want to buy a better second-choice centre-forward this summer.

On talkSPORT, Jordan said (via HITC):

“I think they will get better. I think also they will buy better. They’ve got the ear and the eyes of the Kroenke family. (Arsenal’s owners) are more invested than they have ever been before. And, with all due respect, you will have better players than Eddie Nketiah because they will buy bigger.”

Nketiah has scored four times in 24 Premier League appearances this term, including a brace that propelled the Gunners to a 3-2 win over Manchester United in January. The England U21 star has been without a goal in his last seven games in the top flight.

Eddie Nketiah may not be right fit for Arsenal

Eddie Nketiah scored four goals in his first five starts for Arsenal in December. With Gabriel Jesus recovering from his knee surgery, Nketiah made sure the north Londoners did not lose their way in the title race,

Premier League teams were not quite prepared for Nketiah’s directness in the beginning, which helped the 23-year-old sneak in unannounced. However, since his brace against the Red Devils, teams have had their guards up.

Directness is Nketiah's biggest weapon as well as his greatest weakness. Unlike Jesus, Nketiah cannot drop deep or drift wide to open up spaces. He needs to be the target man to make the most impact. Unfortunately, Mikel Arteta’s team do not always play that way.

They like to switch things up, putting wingers and attacking midfielders further forward to catch defenders off guard. Nketiah, for all his qualities, does not excel in that setup.

As Jordan suggested, the Gunners might be wise to bet on the system Arteta is trying to build and give him the players he requires. It would also be good for Nketiah to move on and sign for a team that not only plays a more direct brand of football but also offers him regular minutes.

