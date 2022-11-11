"They will be dangerous" - Chris Sutton predicts winner of Tottenham vs Leeds United

Chris Sutton has made his predictions ahead of Tottenham Hotspur's clash against Leeds United in the Premier League this weekend.

While Spurs are hoping to maintain their current slot in the top four, the Peacocks are hoping to take three points and come out of midtable obscurity.

Speaking to the BBC, Sutton made it clear that Antonio Conte's men would be too strong for Jesse Marsch's charges to handle:

"I've really not got a clue what will happen here. Spurs boss Antonio Conte says his players are tired, yet they have this record of fighting back in games this season - so that does not really add up."

Sky Sports Premier League @SkySportsPL Tottenham have struggled to get going in the first-half of games this season... Tottenham have struggled to get going in the first-half of games this season... 👀 https://t.co/Kfevgle8aa

Sutton continued:

"I was genuinely delighted for Leeds boss Jesse Marsch that he followed up his win at Liverpool by beating Bournemouth, because he has had a bit of flak this season."

He further added:

"I am really not sure about Tottenham's defence but they have to respond here after a bad week and, with Richarlison and Dejan Kulusevski in contention to start, they will be dangerous. This is the type of game where either side could win it, even if they fall behind - but I am going to go with Spurs."

Sutton gave Spurs all three points, predicting a 3-1 for the London outfit.

Tottenham lose 2-0 to 10-man Nottingham Forest

ESPN UK @ESPNUK It's been 5,372 days since Tottenham last won a major trophy It's been 5,372 days since Tottenham last won a major trophy 👀 https://t.co/8AJnTAjmH3

Spurs won't be pleased with how they played in their Carabao Cup outing in midweek. Antonio Conte’s side notably fell to a disappointing 2-0 loss against the struggling Premier League bottom feeders Nottingham Forest.

The north Londoners were outclassed in the second half by Forest's fantastic seven-minute run and will be disappointed with their overall performance.

The first half was a muted affair that saw Forest look more likely to score. They even came close to a goal in the ninth minute after the ball deflected off Nigerian striker Taiwo Awoniyi and struck the upright. The hosts looked more dangerous heading into the break and duly delivered in the second half.

They opened the scoring in the 50th minute through on-loan fullback Renan Lodi. The Brazilian scored with a fine effort on his weaker foot after some fine runs on his end.

Jesse Lingard laid the ball off for the Atletico man, but the on-loan star did all the hard work to put the hosts ahead, with his finish being particularly fantastic. Lingard would turn from provider to goalscorer just seven minutes later to double the lead and guarantee their place in the next round.

Serge Aurier, a former Tottenham Hotspur player, delivered a superb cross for Sam Surridge and the striker’s header back into the box found Lingard. This gave the England international his first goal for his new side. Orel Mangala picked up a red card for Forest in the 75th minute, but Tottenham struggled and ultimately failed to hit the target on the day.

Poll : 0 votes