“They will find a way to feed him” – Mikael Silvestre names 4 players who could help Rasmus Hojlund become successful at Manchester United

Former Manchester United defender Mikael Silvestre reckons four players could be key if the Red Devils are to unlock their reported latest addition Rasmus Hojlund. They are Bruno Fernandes, Mason Mount, Christian Eriksen and Marcus Rashford.

United undoubtedly missed a pure No. 9 last season. Cristiano Ronaldo failed to adapt to Erik ten Hag's tactics, fell down the pecking order and left in December. On-loan arrival Wout Weghorst scored just twice in the second half of the season, missing a litany of chances before returning to his parent club this summer.

Among the options they had, Manchester United have seemingly chosen to sign Hojlund from Atalanta for around £72 million. The Dane, 20, scored nine times in 32 Serie A appearances last season.

Speaking about the move, Silvestre told Bettingexpert (as quoted by Utd District):

“The fee is what it is when you go for a number nine right now at the highest level. Then you’re going to pay big bucks. It’s all about how well the player will adapt and deliver, you know. After that, you won’t be talking about how much you paid.”

The former defender, who played 361 times for Manchester United between 1999 and 2008 and won 11 titles, added:

“There weren’t many options on the market, and I think he will do well with the group of players he has around him and how they are playing. Also, with the way Erik ten Hag wants to play with the link-up play starting with Bruno Fernandes, Mason Mount and Christian Eriksen.

“They will find a way to feed him, also with the wingers, and I think he will link up quite well with Marcus Rashford, who will serve him quite well. But he can also do some damage on his own. He is very fast, and he can beat players one on one.”

Silvestre concluded:

“It’s just a matter of time for him. We have to be patient with him. The good thing is that he can speak English and not be afraid of the Manchester weather when he is from Denmark.”

Hojlund has also scored six times in six caps for Denmark. Before joining Atalanta, the forward scored 12 times in 21 games for Austrian first-tier team SK Sturm Graz.

He first made waves with with FC Copenhagen's reserve and U19 teams, netting 17 times in 29 games. Hojlund then scored five goals in 32 games for the Danish SuperLiga side's senior team.

Rasmus Hojlund signs long-term contract with Manchester United, reports Fabrizio Romano

Manchester United fans' wait for a new No. 9 has seemingly reached its end this week. According to transfer news specialist Fabrizio Romano, Rasmus Hojlund has put pen to paper on a five-year deal with the Red Devils.

Romano provided the update on Twitter recently:

"Rasmus Højlund has just signed his five year contract with option for further year as new Manchester United player. Done, sealed."

Done, sealed. Rasmus Højlund has just signed his five year contract with option for further year as new Manchester United player.Done, sealed.

In a separate tweet, he added that United plan to unveil Hojlund at Old Trafford before their pre-season friendly against Ligue 1 side RC Lens on Saturday (August 5). Erik ten Hag's side meet La Liga outfit Athletic Bilbao the following day in their final friendly before the start of the 2023-24 Premier League season.