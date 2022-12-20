"They will get it done" - Arsenal backed to sign €100 million star to bolster squad

Arsenal are expected to complete a deal for Shakhtar Donetsk's talented youngster Mykhaylo Mudryk, according to The Athletic's David Ornstein. The journalist predicted that the Ukrainian club will end up accepting an offer of less than €100 million for the player.

Mudryk, 21, who is also known is 'Ukrainian Neymar', is one of Europe's hottest young talents.

The Gunners tried have been interested in signing a winger, something they could not do in the summer transfer window. They could look to bring Mudryk to the Emirates.

Speaking to Hayters TV, Ornstein said:

“Mudryk is the player they [Arsenal] want to sign. They followed him for a long time. He was on their list of potential candidates during the summer transfer window. They are in talks with Shakhtar, with the player’s representatives."

He added:

“Shakhtar have publicly said they want €100m [for Mudryk]. Arsenal won’t want to go that high, I don’t think any club will. I think the likelihood is Shakhtar will come down in price when push comes to shove.”

The Gunners will be buoyed by the fact that the player himself has shown an interest in playing for the club. When asked about interest in him in September following a Champions League game, Mudryk said:

“Arsenal is a very good team. Very good coach. I like the way they play. From my side, I can’t say no [to Arsenal], but a transfer is not only my decision.”

Mudryk has been sensational for Shakhtar this season, with 10 goals and eight assists in just 18 appearances across competitions.

Arsenal to begin contract negotiations with three key players

Saka, Martinelli and Saliba are to open fresh contract talks with the Gunners

The Gunners are reportedly set to start contract negotiation talks with Bukayo Saka, Gabriel Martinelli and William Saliba in the coming weeks. The contracts of all three players are expiring in 18 months.

Sporting director Edu Gaspar is looking to tie down the futures of all three in North London amidst interest from different clubs.

afcstuff @afcstuff Arsenal are confident Bukayo Saka, Gabriel Martinelli & William Saliba will extend their deals, with all three players in contract talks with the club. [@TheAthleticUK] theathletic.com/3693518/2022/1… Arsenal are confident Bukayo Saka, Gabriel Martinelli & William Saliba will extend their deals, with all three players in contract talks with the club. [@TheAthleticUK] #afc 🚨 Arsenal are confident Bukayo Saka, Gabriel Martinelli & William Saliba will extend their deals, with all three players in contract talks with the club. [@TheAthleticUK] #afc theathletic.com/3693518/2022/1…

Saliba is said to be the hardest to convince, as he has already been linked with a move away from the Gunners. Paris Saint-Germain are said to be interested in the player.

The club have the option to extend Saka and Saliba's contracts by a year and Martinelli's by two years. However, they are looking to tie down the three for longer as they are a valuable part of the young side that manager Mikel Arteta is building.

Get Argentina vs France Live Score and follow Sportskeeda for all the updates on FIFA World Cup

Poll : 0 votes