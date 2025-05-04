"They will get relegated after he leaves" - Cristiano Ronaldo fans slam Al-Nassr supporters as they want Portugal superstar to leave club

Cristiano Ronaldo fans have blasted a section of local Al-Nassr supporters on X after they demanded the Portugal ace's departure from the club. This occurred after Al-Nassr's Saudi Pro League rivals Al-Ahli won the AFC Champions League, following their 2-0 win over Kawasaki Frontale (Saturday, May 3).
Since joining the Knights of Najd in January 2023, Ronaldo has yet to win an official trophy at the club. Moreover, the Riyadh-based outfit are on the verge of missing out on the Saudi Pro League title to Al-Ittihad and have already been knocked out of the Saudi Super Cup and King's Cup.
Al-Nassr's most feasible path to silverware this season was in the AFC Champions League. Despite progressing to the semi-finals, Cristiano Ronaldo and Co. suffered a shock 3-2 defeat against Kawasaki (April 30), leading to their exit. The 40-year-old was unable to make an impact, registering zero goal contributions and landing just two shots on target from eight attempts, missing two big chances in the process.
Amid rumors of Ronaldo signing an additional one-year deal with Al-Nassr, a section of local supporters were furious over Al-Ahli winning the Champions League. This led to a trending hashtag in Saudi Arabia, which was translated to (h/t @TheNassrZone):
"#Nasr_fans_reject_Ronaldo_contract_renewal"
In response, one Cristiano Ronaldo fan posted:
"They will get relegated after Ronaldo leaves. This team has no identity"
Another fan tweeted:
"Ronaldo leaving this dumpster will be best moment for the last 2 years"
Other fans reacted below:
"Ronaldo should leave for his own good atp. They dont deserve him and ronaldo deserves a way better ending," one fan insisted
"Us Ronaldo fans want him out!!!! So it’s good both way," another commented
"Idk about you but every ronaldo fan should be supporting this hashtag , literally join any other Saudi club if he likes saudi so much , join hilal or neom next year ffs staying will affect his whatever club legacy he has with nassr," one fan posted
"Al Nassr needs midfielders and defenders, how can they blame the only one who scores their goals," another questioned
How has Cristiano Ronaldo fared for Al-Nassr this season?
A large portion of Al-Nassr's local fanbase have supposedly turned against Cristiano Ronaldo despite his heroics for the team this season. Let's take a look at his numbers to see how he has fared for the club during the 2024-25 campaign.
The five-time Ballon d'Or winner has scored 33 goals and provided four assists in 38 appearances across all competitions. He has netted 23 goals in the SPL and is currently on track to win the Golden Boot.
Al-Nassr are currently third in the league table with 60 points from 29 games, eight points behind leaders Al-Ittihad. Cristiano Ronaldo will be aiming to help his side bounce back in their next fixture against the latter on Wednesday, May 7.