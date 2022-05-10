"They will go for it" - Mark Lawrenson predicts the result of Premier League clash between Liverpool and Aston Villa 

BBC pundit Mark Lawrenson predicts a narrow 2-1 for Liverpool against Steven Gerrard's Aston Villa side in the Premier League. The Reds will want to return to winning ways after battling to a 1-1 draw against Tottenham Hotspur at the weekend.

Lawrenson expects a determined Liverpool side to take the field against Aston Villa as they took to stayn in the title race with Manchester City. The 64-year-old believes the Reds will have enough to secure a narrow win over Villa.

In his column for BBC Sport, Mark Lawrenson wrote:

"Whatever Villa do, Reds boss Jurgen Klopp won't change the way his side plays - they will go for it. They will expect leaders Manchester City to keep winning from here, so they have to try to do the same."

He added:

"Klopp has got Saturday's FA Cup final against Chelsea to consider but I can't see him making big changes to his side. Liverpool lost ground to leaders Manchester City over the weekend but they are still in the title race, and they aren't going away."

As things stand, Jurgen Klopp's side are second in the standings, three points behind leaders Man City with three games remaining in the season. Following their 5-0 victory over Newcastle United, the Cityzens now also possess a better goal difference compared to the Reds.

Liverpool secured a narrow 1-0 win over Aston Villa earlier this season. A second-half penalty by Mohamed Salah was enough for the Reds to secure all three points at Anfield back in December.

It is worth mentioning that Manchester City are scheduled to take on Aston Villa on the final day of the season. Steven Gerrard's side could therefore play a vital role in the outcome of the title race between the two heavyweights of English football.

Liverpool will have one eye on the FA Cup final

Jurgen Klopp's side are bound to have one eye on the FA Cup final, which takes place on Saturday, May 14 against Chelsea. This is the Reds' first FA Cup final since 2012 where they coincidentally lost to Chelsea. They last won the cup back in 2006.

Liverpool are currently chasing an unprecedented quadruple this season. They have already secured one trophy this season, having won the Carabao Cup final earlier this year.

The Reds have also booked a place in the UEFA Champions League final where they will face Real Madrid in Paris on May 28.

