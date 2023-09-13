“They will not lose to Al-Nassr” – Cristiano Ronaldo and teammates sent strong message by ex-coach ahead of clash against Persepolis

Former Persepolis manager Hamid Derakhshan recently sent out a firm warning to Cristiano Ronaldo's Al-Nassr, claiming his former team would not lose to the Knights of Najd.

Al-Nassr are set to face Iranian club Persepolis in the AFC Champions League group stages at the Azadi Stadium on Tuesday, September 19. Cristiano Ronaldo and Co. have been placed in Group E of the competition along with Persepolis, Al-Duhail, and Istiklol.

Luis Castro's men scraped a 4-2 win against Shabab Al-Ahli on August 22 to qualify for the AFC Champions League. They will be aiming to secure the prestigious trophy following the summer acquisitions of Sadio Mane, Aymeric Laporte, Otavio, and Marcelo Brozovic.

However, Hamid Derakhshan has warned Cristiano Ronaldo's Al-Nassr to expect a challenging match. He recently said (via @9NFCBALL):

“Persepolis has a very organized team. I believe they will not lose to #Al-Nassr. I expect the match to end in a goalless draw.”

Persepolis are currently second in the Persian Gulf Pro League table with 10 points having played four games. They are likely to be a stern test for Al-Nassr next week.

Al-Nassr manager Luis Castro hailed Cristiano Ronaldo for transmitting 'contagious energy' at the club

Al-Nassr head coach Luis Castro praised Cristiano Ronaldo for pushing to reach his limits, as well as transmitting contagious, positive energy at the club.

The five-time Ballon d'Or winner is renowned for his immaculate fitness levels due to a rigorous training schedule and strict diet. Despite being 38, Ronaldo's high work rate has enabled him to still perform at the highest level.

Cristiano Ronaldo's fitness regime has paid dividends so far as the Portugal superstar has had an excellent start to the season. He netted goals in pre-season, helping the Knights of Najd win the Arab Club Champions Cup trophy.

Ronaldo has also scored six goals and registered five assists in just five appearances across all competitions, helping Al-Nassr get to sixth in the SPL standings with nine points after five matches.

Castro spoke to the Canal GOAT YouTube channel last month and said (via GOAL):

"It's hard to say something about him that the world doesn't know. He has a lot of focus on everyday football. He transmits a contagious energy to the game and to his teammates. The day-to-day training, recovery, is fantastic."

Castro added:

"He is a captain for what he does every second of his day. Food, rest, hours of sleep, it's total control of his body. On the field, he is that player. He can go to his own limits."

Al-Nassr next play Al-Raed away on Saturday, September 16.