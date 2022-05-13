"They will make more chances" - Mark Lawrenson gives his scoreline prediction for Aston Villa vs Crystal Palace

In one of the Premier League fixtures scheduled for this weekend, Aston Villa will take on Crystal Palace for their 36th league game of the season.

Ahead of the encounter, BBC pundit Mark Lawrenson has rolled out his prediction for the game, which will be played at Villa Park on Sunday. The Irishman expects an entertaining match from both teams, with a lot of attacking play and plenty of chances.

After putting up a decent performance in the 2-1 defeat to Liverpool last time out, Mark Lawrenson believes the Villans will continue their fine form and be the better side on Sunday.

Aston Villa @AVFCOfficial #CRYAVL This is your Aston Villa team to face Crystal Palace. This is your Aston Villa team to face Crystal Palace. ⚪ #CRYAVL https://t.co/kFggOLBXxn

He wrote on BBC's website:

"Aston Villa had a real go against Liverpool on Tuesday and made enough opportunities to get something out of the game.

"Villa are at home again here and I think they will make more chances, although Crystal Palace are in a decent run of form and are clearly going to pose an attacking threat themselves."

Aston Villa currently occupy the 12th position in the table, with 43 points in 35 games so far. Crystal Palace rank just ahead of them in the 11th spot with 44 points from 35 games.

Both teams are already clear of the relegation zone and have also missed out on European football ahead of next season.

With nothing to fight for other than finishing in the first half of the table, Mark Lawrensen expects to see a very open game on Sunday.

Premier League @premierleague



Great start for the hosts! Bertrand Traore tucks away the rebound after Vicente Guaita blocks Ollie Watkins' shot



#AVLCRY GOAL Aston Villa 1-0 Crystal Palace (5 mins)Great start for the hosts! Bertrand Traore tucks away the rebound after Vicente Guaita blocks Ollie Watkins' shot GOAL Aston Villa 1-0 Crystal Palace (5 mins)Great start for the hosts! Bertrand Traore tucks away the rebound after Vicente Guaita blocks Ollie Watkins' shot#AVLCRY

He said:

"There is nothing for either side to play for other than a top-half finish, but we should see an open and entertaining game."

Speaking of the scoreline, the Irishman tipped Aston Villa to secure a 2-1 victory in front of their fans at Villa Park.

Aston Villa and Crystal Palace's remaining league fixtures this term

The Villans suffered a narrow 2-1 loss to Liverpool last time out

After facing the Eagles this weekend, the Villans will take on Burnley and Manchester City in their last two Premier League games of the season.

Crystal Palace, meanwhile, will clash with Everton and Manchester United before concluding their league outing.

With both teams following each other closely in the standings, it'll be interesting to see who will come out on top and leapfrong the other on Sunday.

