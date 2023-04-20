"They will have too much" - Chris Sutton makes bold prediction for FA Cup fixture between Manchester United and Brighton

Former England international Chris Sutton believes in-form Brighton will beat Manchester United in the semi-finals of the FA Cup. The fixture is scheduled to take place at Wembley Stadium on Sunday, April 23.

Brighton under manager Roberto De Zerbi have been a force to be reckoned with this season, playing attractive, attacking, and high-intensity football. The Seagulls dominated Chelsea and defeated them 2-1 on April 15, helping their bid for European football next season. They are currently seventh in the Premier League table with 49 points from 29 games.

Manchester United have also impressed under Erik ten Hag this season. The Dutchman has transformed the squad into challengers once again and has already won the Carabao Cup. The Red Devils are also third in the Premier League with 59 points from 30 games.

Chris Sutton has predicted Brighton will edge Manchester United to progress onto the semi-finals, despite the latter's superior domestic form.

He stated on BBC Sport:

"Manchester United played very well in their win over Forest last week. I thought Erik ten Hag's side were stretched by injuries and I had gone for a 1-1 draw, but I called that one completely wrong. Bruno Fernandes helped them dominate at City Ground, and Marcus Rashford's return from injury this week is a big boost too."

"But it's still hard to judge exactly how good United were in that game because of how bad Forest were, and I think Brighton are a completely different proposition. I watched the Seagulls against Chelsea last weekend and - yes, we know Chelsea are having a bad time of it right now - Roberto de Zerbi's side absolutely destroyed them."

He added:

"Brighton picked up a couple of injuries in that game, with striker Evan Ferguson and defender Joel Veltman both forced off in the first half. They are likely to miss out on Wembley, but I don't think that will affect them much, though."

"They just got on with it against Chelsea and they won't change the way they play in this game - I think they will have too much for United."

Final Prediction: Brighton 3-2 Manchester United

Manchester United could be without four senior defenders against Brighton in FA Cup semi-final

Manchester United's bid for a second trophy this season could be under threat when they take on Brighton this Sunday. Erik ten Hag may be without up to four senior defenders for the big game.

Lisandro Martinez was ruled out for the remainder of the season after being stretchered off the field against Sevilla. He fractured a metatarsal bone in his foot. Raphael Varane was also substituted in the same game at half-time and is expected to miss the next few weeks, including the FA Cup semi-final.

Luke Shaw failed to make the matchday squad in their win against Nottingham Forest after recovering from an injury. Manchester United captain Harry Maguire is suspended for the clash after picking up a yellow card in their win against Fulham in the quarter-finals.

If all four were to miss out, Victor Lindelof and Phil Jones would be the only senior center-backs left to be deployed.

The winner of the semi-final will face either Manchester City or Sheffield United in the final.

