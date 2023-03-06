"They will never be able to buy another Firmino" - Micah Richards heaps praises on 'selfless' star being glue in Liverpool's attack

Micah Richards has said that he was pleased to see Roberto Firmino on the scoresheet for Liverpool in the team's 7-0 mauling of Manchester United in the Premier League at Anfield on Sunday (March 5).

The scoreline read 5-0 when Firmino came on as a substitute for the Reds against Erik ten Hag's side. He went on to round off the scoring for the hosts after helping Mohamed Salah net his second of the night.

Sunday's game was the Brazilian's first for Liverpool since it emerged that he has decided to leave the club at the end of his contract this summer. He marked the occasion by scoring in front of the famous Kop.

Richards has explained that he was filled with joy after seeing Firmino find the back of the net for the Anfield outfit. The former Manchester City defender added that he's sad to see the Brazilian leave after eight years at Anfield, writing in his Daily Mail column:

"Sometimes stars align in football, and you end up with the kind of special moment that Roberto Firmino enjoyed in front of The Kop. Firmino is going to leave Liverpool at the end of the season to pursue a new challenge, and I’m gutted, really. He has been unbelievable for eight years; selfless, never looking for attention but being the glue that held everything together in Jurgen Klopp’s attack."

Richards continued:

"So I was delighted to see him complete the scoring against Manchester United. I couldn’t quite believe what I was watching as the goals went in, but the one he swept in was one of those moments when you couldn’t feel anything other than joy."

Richards heaped praise on Firmino for revolutionizing the false nine role. He also said that Liverpool cannot find another player like him, although they have the likes of Cody Gakpo and Darwin Nunez in their ranks, writing:

"The biggest compliment I can pay to the Brazilian is that he has been so influential since he arrived from Hoffenheim that he has developed a position that is simply known as ‘The Firmino role’ — there had been ‘false nines’ before but he brought a different dimension to it."

He concluded:

"Liverpool have revamped their forward line over the last 12 months — with Darwin Nunez, Luis Diaz and Cody Gakpo joining Diogo Jota and Mo Salah — so they have plenty of options now but the reality is they will never be able to buy another Firmino."

Firmino has ten goals and five assists in 27 games across competitions this season for the Reds.

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp confirms Roberto Firmino's decision to leave

Jurgen Klopp confirmed that Roberto Firmino has decided to leave Liverpool at the end of the season after the game on Sunday. He also expressed his delight at seeing the forward on the scoresheet against Manchester United, saying:

"It was not an easy decision for him. His goal was the one we all wanted to see today. Outstanding."

Firmino has scored 108 goals and provided 79 assists from 354 appearances across competitions for the club. He has also helped the Premier League giants win seven trophies.

