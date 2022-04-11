"They will pay the money" - Neil Warnock makes bold claim on Manchester United's transfer interest in 26-year-old Premier League star 

Former Premier League manager Neil Warnock feels Manchester United will pay to sign Leeds United midfielder Kalvin Phillips in the summer. He believes that they won't spend money in their pursuit of Declan Rice from West Ham United.

United and Leeds share a historic rivalry and contest the 'Roses derby.' Former players from both sides claim that it is among the most intense in English football.

Due to this, very little direct business has taken place between them in history. Daniel James was the latest star to swap Old Trafford for Elland Road last year.

However, for the last transfer from Leeds to United, you will have to go as far back as 2004, when Alan Smith came to Manchester on a £7 million deal. Phillips could just be the sixth player in history to walk the less-trodden path.

Transfer News Live @DeadlineDayLive Manchester United are working on a deal to sign Kalvin Phillips from fierce rivals Leeds.



As per 90min, Arsenal, Aston Villa and Newcastle United are also interested in the midfielder. Warnock, who managed the Peacocks during the 2012-13 season, is convinced that he'll join Manchester United. He said on Sky Sports (via HITC):

“I think Manchester United will be looking at people like Phillips. I don’t think they (Man United) will pay for what they (West Ham) want for Rice. Whereas, I think they will pay the money for Phillips.”

According to Transfermarkt, Phillips is valued at £45 million. He has played just 17 games in all competitions this season, being out due to a hamstring injury.

Rice, meanwhile, is priced at an astronomical £150 million by the Hammers, as per Daily Mail. He is being closely pursued by Chelsea too, who could make a move for him under a new owner.

Manchester United target risks ruining his legacy

Phillips might as well agree to a Manchester United deal but it could ruin his legacy at Leeds, considering the rivalry between the sides.

He's been at the club since 2014, when the Peacocks were plying their trade in the EFL Championship. He has made 228 senior appearances in all competitions for the club thus far.

The midfielder played an important role in their long-awaited promotion to the Premier League in 2020. His stock has only gone through the roof following that. He also played a major role in England's Euro 2020 campaign, where they reached the final, eventually losing out to Italy.

Phillips enjoys tremendous popularity among fans but risks leaving a bad taste in their mouths by joining a fierce rival like the Red Devils.

