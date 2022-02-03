“They will probably give him £400k-a-week” – Paul Merson jokes about Arsenal finding solution to striker situation at Emirates

Paul Merson has said that Alexandre Lacazette is probably a few goals away from earning a £400,000 a week contract at Arsenal.

The Gunners have only Lacazette and Eddie Nketiah as their recognised strikers after they offloaded Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang to Barcelona on a free transfer. The Gabonese was frozen out of the first team by manager Mikel Arteta due to disciplinary issues. Aubameyang last featured for the club in the Premier League against Everton on 7 December.

The Gunners were linked with several strikers throughout the winter transfer window. That included the likes of Dusan Vlahovic and Alexandre Isak, but Arsenal failed to sign any of them. Aubameyang was the club's marquee striker, so it will be interesting to see how the club copes without him as they chase a top-four finish.

GOAL @goal Arsenal miss out on Dusan Vlahovic 🥺 Arsenal miss out on Dusan Vlahovic 🥺 https://t.co/O1AL11BFm8

Meanwhile, Lacazette has scored only three league goals this season. Moreover, he is in the final six months of his contract with the Gunners, and is likely to leave the club in the summer.

Merson joked that the 30-year-old is a few goals away from earning a bumper contract at the Gunners, saying:

“They aren’t going to have a centre-forward, but the plan will probably be Lacazette will probably get ten goals before the end of the season. Then they will probably give him £400k-a-week.”

Alexandre Lacazette will look to lead the line as Arsenal face unprecedented striker crisis

Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang in action for Arsenal

Alexandre Lacazette's recent form for the Gunners doesn't inspire much confidence. However, he has a decent record for the club, tallying 70 goals and 32 assists in nearly 200 games across competitions since arriving in the summer of 2017.

After Aubameyang's departure, the Frenchman is the only senior striker at the Emirates. His 22-year-old teammate Nketiah hasn't yet opened his Premier League account his season. Nevertheless, Arteta will rely on the duo to score most of the team's goals as the 2021-22 season reaches its business end.

It remains to be seen how Lacazette steps up to the challenge as the Gunners face an unprecedented striker crisis.

Also Read Article Continues below

With Lacazette and Nketiah's contracts expiring this summer, the Gunners could have a brand-new strike force for next season. However, their failure to sign a replacement for Aubameyang could come back to haunt them, as the sixth-placed Gunners look to finish in the UEFA Champions League places.

Edited by Bhargav