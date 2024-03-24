“They will realise the greatness of him” - Aurelien Tchouameni seemingly confirms Kylian Mbappe is joining Real Madrid

Real Madrid midfielder Aurelien Tchouameni has hinted at Kylian Mbappe potentially joining the Spanish giants in the summer.

Mbappe's contract with Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) is set to expire in the summer and he is likely to leave as a free agent. As per transfer expert Fabrizio Romano, the Frenchman is currently in negotiations with Real Madrid for a potential summer transfer. The two parties are figuring out details like signing bonuses, wages, image rights, and more.

Kylian Mbappe has refused to divulge any hints about his future when asked. However, his compatriot Tchouameni recently hinted that the forward may be joining Los Blancos soon, saying (via Madrid Zone):

“The Spaniards are really aware of the player that Kylian is...[]….when they really see him on a daily basis, they will realize the greatness of him as a player.”

Mbappe is widely regarded as one of the greatest players of this generation. He became PSG's all-time top scorer with 250 goals in 297 games, providing 106 assists as well.

The 25-year-old forward has also won the FIFA World Cup with France in 2018 and helped them reach the final in 2022. He scored a hat-trick in the final against Argentina in Qatar and won the Golden Boot but Les Bleus lost on penalties.

Signing him would certainly boost Real Madrid's attack, which already boasts of the likes of Vinicius Jr. and Rodrygo Goes.

Kylian Mbappe fails to help France beat Germany in friendly

France hosted Germany at the Groupama Stadium in a friendly on Saturday, March 23. Les Bleus were the favorites going into the fixture and manager Didier Deschamps also put out a strong starting XI, captained by Kylian Mbappe.

However, they got off to the worst start possible as Florian Wirtz gave Germany the lead in an incredible fashion within eight seconds. He got on the end of a pass by Toni Kroos, who made his return from retirement and hammered it into the goal from a distance.

France created multiple opportunities but failed to capitalise on them before Kai Havertz doubled Germany's lead in the 49th minute. Jamal Musiala did well on the left flank and set up the Arsenal man to put it in the back of the net.

Kylian Mbappe was France's best outlet, completing 4/9 dribble attempts, taking two shots, and playing one key pass but he also missed one big chance.

Les Bleus will next host Chile at the Stade Velodrome on Tuesday, March 26.