"They will regret it" - Gabby Agbonlahor says Liverpool attacker is 'irreplaceable' amid rumors of summer exit

Former England striker Gabby Agbonlahor has claimed that Liverpool forward Sadio Mane is absolutely irreplaceable.

Reliable journalist Fabrizio Romano reported on Sunday that Mane has decided to quit the Merseyside club this summer, with Bayern Munich chasing his signature. As per the Express, the Reds will demand a fee in the region of £42.5 million for their star attacker.

Agbonlahor has insisted that Liverpool won't be able to replace a player of Mane's calibre and stature. He told Football Insider:

“What are you going to get in to replace him? There will be top players out there but they’ve not got that Premier League experience, they’ve not been through it."

“Look at Man City with the strength in depth they’ve got and they’ve added to it in the forward line. Salah gets free space at times because of Mane’s runs in behind. Diaz and Jota are not Mane. They will regret it."

"This is my favourite Liverpool goal. It was my first game for Liverpool." Sadio Mane:"This is my favourite Liverpool goal. It was my first game for Liverpool." #awlive [telegraph] Sadio Mane:"This is my favourite Liverpool goal. It was my first game for Liverpool." #awlive [telegraph] https://t.co/Hu5EyIvVcY

Agbonlahor has claimed that Mane has every right to ask for what he deserves and believes Bayern Munich or another club will pay him that. He also insisted that even though Luis Diaz and Diogo Jota are both quality players, neither of them can fill in Mane's shoes. Agbonlahor added:

“Fair play to Mane. Players want what they deserve. If he thinks he’s worth £300,000-a-week, he’ll demand Bayern Munich pay it or someone else."

“Liverpool will regret it. [Luis] Diaz is a great player but how many goals does he score? He’s good on the eye but I don’t think he’s going to get Mane numbers. [Diogo] Jota is a great player but can be in and out of games. For me, Mane is irreplaceable.”

Replacing Sadio Mane will be a huge challenge for Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp

Replacing Sadio Mane will be a monumental task for Liverpool but with Jurgen Klopp at the helm, the Reds have a chance of finding such a player.

Mane has never been a player known for just goals and assists but has also been the epitome of work rate and selflessness. He gave up his spot on the right flank for Mohamed Salah following his arrival at Anfield and also shifted to the middle after Luis Diaz arrived in January.

Anfield Watch @AnfieldWatch NEW: Sadio Mane's preference is Germany. He sees himself as being the top star in Munich whilst in Paris or Madrid he would be just one of several big-name players. NEW: Sadio Mane's preference is Germany. He sees himself as being the top star in Munich whilst in Paris or Madrid he would be just one of several big-name players. #awlive [bild] 🚨 NEW: Sadio Mane's preference is Germany. He sees himself as being the top star in Munich whilst in Paris or Madrid he would be just one of several big-name players. #awlive [bild] https://t.co/24G6FlsFVn

In the past, Liverpool have dealt with the departures of key players like Philippe Coutinho, Georginio Wijnaldum and Emre Can fairly well.

Jurgen Klopp's track record in the transfer market has been nothing short of extraordinary. The German might just be able to find a solution if Mane departs this summer.

