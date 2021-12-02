“They will have something to prove” - Mark Lawrenson makes bold prediction for Manchester United vs Arsenal

The BBC's long-serving pundit Mark Lawrenson has predicted Manchester United will beat Arsenal at Old Trafford in the Premier League. Lawrenson went for a 2-1 win for the Red Devils.

Lawrenson stated that Manchester United have looked good under the management of caretaker boss Michael Carrick. The Red Devils also showed improvements at the back which could carry over against Arsenal as well.

Writing in his column for the BBC (via the Manchester Evening News), Lawrenson said:

"I liked what stand-in United boss Michael Carrick did against Chelsea on Sunday - with Nemanja Matic, Fred and Scott McTominay screening their defence and the whole team working extremely hard."

"United still don't look right at the back, but the point at Stamford Bridge was a step in the right direction and, if Aaron Wan-Bissaka hadn't had a rush of blood, they might have taken away all three. Surely they will build on that improvement and I'm sure we will see more of the same against Arsenal.

Mark Lawrenson believes Arsenal's recent run of good form will not be enough to beat Manchester United at Old Trafford in front of Ralf Rangnick. He added:

"The Gunners got back to winning ways against Newcastle and created loads of chances in that game, but United playing at home in front of their new manager will have something to prove."

Connor Humm @TikiTakaConnor

✅ 2-0

🤝 1-1

✅ 2-0

✅ 0-1

🤝 0-0



Arsenal haven’t lost against Manchester United in a Premier League fixture for three years.



#MUNARS 🤝 2-2✅ 2-0🤝 1-1✅ 2-0✅ 0-1🤝 0-0Arsenal haven’t lost against Manchester United in a Premier League fixture for three years. 🤝 2-2✅ 2-0🤝 1-1✅ 2-0✅ 0-1🤝 0-0 Arsenal haven’t lost against Manchester United in a Premier League fixture for three years.#MUNARS https://t.co/Yqa54aVLiY

Manchester United will not surpass Arsenal even if they secure a win

Even if Manchester United beat Arsenal, they will not climb above the Gunners in the points table. The Red Devils are currently five points behind Arsenal in the Premier League standings. Meanwhile, Arsenal have a chance of breaking into the top four with a win over Manchester United at Old Trafford.

As things stand, Manchester United are tenth in the Premier League standings, having picked up 18 points from 13 games. Their poor run of form in October and November resulted in the club sacking Ole Gunnar Solskjaer and replacing him with Ralf Rangnick on an interim basis. However, the German tactician will not be in charge for the game against Arsenal due to work permit issues.

Arsenal, on the other hand, were in exceptional form before suffering a 4-0 defeat at the hands of Liverpool at Anfield. The Gunners are currently fifth in the standings, just a point behind West Ham United.

Edited by Shourjo Chatterjee