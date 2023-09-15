"They will still find a way to win" - Chris Sutton backs Arsenal to beat Everton

Football pundit Chris Sutton tipped Arsenal to win against Everton at Goodison Park on Sunday, September 17.

The Gunners have suffered in their recent trips to Everton. In their last five matches at Mikel Arteta's former hunting ground, the north London outfit have lost four and drawn one.

Claiming that Arsenal will come away with a 2-1 victory, Sutton said (via BBC Sport):

"Can Sean Dyche do it again against Mikel Arteta? Another win would be massive but it's a huge ask for Everton, even if they have been playing better at Goodison Park than their results suggest. I think Everton will score but even if Arsenal aren't at their best, they will still find a way to win."

The two managers have faced each other on seven occasions. Former Burnley manager Dyche has recorded two wins and three draws in his previous meetings with the Spanish tactician.

Arsenal currently sit fifth on the Premier League table with ten points, comprising of three wins and a draw. Having secured a dramatic 3-1 win against Manchester United before the international break, Arteta will be hoping for his side's momentum to carry into the coming weeks.

Everton, on the other hand, are struggling, placed eighteenth in the league standings. With just a single point on the board from four matches, the Merseysiders are yet to register their first win of the 2023/24 season.

Arsenal journalist believes Emile Smith Rowe will have a role to play in coming weeks

Journalist Charles Watts claims (via Charles Watts website) that Gunners midfielder Emile Smith Rowe could see game time following the international break. After coming through the ranks and breaking into the first team, the 23-year-old has struggled to nail down a spot in his club's first eleven.

Mikel Arteta is yet to provide the England international with his first appearance in the new season. When asked about players receiving little to no action a couple of weeks ago, the manager said (via Charles Watts):

"The first three or four weeks were always going to be tricky for all the clubs because it’s one game per week for a month. There are not minutes for everybody. September will be very different."

Following Arteta's comments and given the North London outfit's upcoming fixtures, Watts believes Smith Rowe is likely to get minutes under his belt. Arsenal will play Everton, PSV Eindhoven, and Tottenham Hotspur in the span of a week.

Hence, Arteta could turn to other options like Emile Smith Rowe, Jorginho, Fabio Vieira, Reiss Nelson, and Leandro Trossard to help out in sharing the workload.