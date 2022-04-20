"They will strike back" - Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp offers sympathy to Manchester United after emphatic win

Jurgen Klopp believes Manchester United will 'strike back' following the Red Devils' woeful 4-0 defeat to his Liverpool side on Tuesday night in the Premier League.

The Reds ran riot at Anfield as Mohamed Salah's double, Sadio Mane's accomplished finish and Luis Diaz's close-range strike did the damage. United were stagnant and devoid of any real threat throughout a disappointing night for interim manager Ralf Rangnick's men.

Despite his team's emphatic win, Klopp has respectfully offered United sympathy, telling reporters (via MEN):

"I am not here to humiliate opponents. We did what we had to do in the (two) games. They played without their centre midfielders and when you are in a difficult situation like United before the game, Paul has to go off, and it is not easy to play against us."

With just ten minutes of the game gone, Pogba had to be substituted after pulling up with a calf injury. United's night wasn't made any easier following the Frenchman's withdrawal.

Liverpool added a further three goals to Diaz's fifth-minute strike to compound the Red Devils' misery. The 4-0 result means Klopp's men have beat United 9-0 across two league meetings this season, having previously thrashed their fierce rivals 5-0.

However, Klopp said that the 9-0 feat is something for fans to celebrate, and he expects the Red Devils to fare better next time.

"9-0, I am not interested in; that is something for the supporters if they want to celebrate. I know it will not last forever; they will strike back," said Klopp.

Can Erik ten Hag rejuvenate Manchester United's fortune against Liverpool?

Erik ten Hag is waiting in the Old Trafford wings.

Manchester United's woeful performance against Liverpool on Tuesday night was a reflection of where the team is at currently. The Red Devils are too far off their fierce rivals in terms of league position and level of performance.

Erik ten Hag is the man United are reportedly entrusting with to return them to the top of English football. Fabrizio Romano has said that the Dutch coach is on the verge of being confirmed as Manchester United's next manager.

The current Ajax coach would have a huge job on his hands in trying to turn things around at Old Trafford. His work will begin this summer, with the club expecting one of the biggest rebuilds in their history.

Alongside players' contracts expiring, there is a feeling around Old Trafford that the standards are just not at the level required to contend for big titles. Ten Hag will need to pick up the pieces as Manchester United seek a swift turnaround in fortunes.

Time will be of utmost essence, Liverpool, Manchester City and Chelsea are flying away in both domestic and European competitions.

The Dutchman's imminent appointment would arguably make him the first manager to arrive at the club at the peak of his managerial powers since Sir Alex Ferguson's retirement in 2013.

Louis van Gaal and Jose Mourinho, although elite managers in their heydays, were somewhat past their primes to rebuild United. Meanwhile, Ole Gunnar Solskjaer and David Moyes perhaps work best with teams contending at a lower level than the top of English football.

Erik ten Hag would be a risky appointment, considering his lack of experience managing a club of Manchester United's stature. However, it could reap rich dividends in a few years time.

