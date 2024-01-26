Dimitar Berbatov has claimed that Liverpool will struggle in the next few games without Mohamed Salah. He added that the injury to the Egyptian is a big blow for the Reds and hopes the doctors can work their magic soon.

Speaking to Betfair, Berbatov stated that Salah is a Liverpool legend and the Reds suffer when he is unavailable. He went on to add that it was right for the forward to head back to the club for treatment.

"What can I say about Salah's injury? It's a big blow for Liverpool. He does not get injured often. He'll be back sooner than we think because when you have great team doctors, they'll get you back to fitness as soon as possible," Berbatov said.

"Liverpool will be okay getting results without Salah, like they did against Fulham, but they will suffer going forward without him because Salah is a f***ing legend. He'll be back. Let's hope when he's back he stays fit because Liverpool will suffer without him long-term."

Salah was questioned by former players for leaving the national camp and heading back to Liverpool for treatment. The Egyptian is suffering from a hamstring injury and his agent has claimed that he will be out for a month.

Jurgen Klopp defends Mohamed Salah's decision to return to Liverpool

Jurgen Klopp has claimed it was right for Mohamed Salah to return to Liverpool after his injury. The German manager said that the forward needed to get back to his best soon and it was not possible with the treatment at AFCON.

He told the media during a press conference this week via Sky Sports:

"Egypt and Liverpool both have the same interest, we want Mo Salah fit as soon as possible. If he stays in Africa and they can't do the proper treatment, it will just delay everything, especially for Egypt if they go through the tournament. We bring him here not because we want to take him away from Egypt but just to offer the best medical treatment. It's all agreed. If Salah is fit and Egypt go to the final, it was always clear, he goes back, 100%. Mo wants that, we want that."

Salah scored in the first match against Mozambique but got injured in the first half of the second game. Liverpool are ready to let the forward return to Africa for the tournament if he regains fitness and Egypt are still playing.