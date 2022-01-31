"They will try a final attempt today" - Fabrizio Romano believes Ligue 1 club are set to make final move for Manchester United star

Fabrizio Romano has revealed that Ligue 1 side FC Bordeaux will make a second attempt to convince Manchester United defender Phil Jones to join them today. It was reported yesterday (30 January) that the Englishman had turned down a loan offer from Bordeaux to stay at Old Trafford.

The French outfit are currently in dire need of a new central defender. Veteran defender Laurent Koscielny has been phased out of the team in recent weeks. Following a spell away due to injuries, Koscielny has been deemed surplus to requirements and had the captaincy taken away from him as well.

Therefore Bordeaux are desperate to sign Jones, even though the task of convincing the defender is extremely difficult. Fabrizio Romano tweeted the following:

"Bordeaux will try to do a final attempt today to change Phil Jones’ mind, after English defender turned down the proposal to join Bordeaux on loan from Man United."

The Italian journalist also stated that if Bordeaux fail to land Jones, they will go after Danish defender Andreas Maxso on deadline day.

Fabrizio Romano @FabrizioRomano #MUFC



Seems still difficult for Bordeaux - the other option is Andreas Maxsø from Brøndby. Bordeaux will try to do a final attempt today to change Phil Jones’ mind, after English defender turned down the proposal to join Bordeaux on loan from Man United.Seems still difficult for Bordeaux - the other option is Andreas Maxsø from Brøndby. #DeadlineDay Bordeaux will try to do a final attempt today to change Phil Jones’ mind, after English defender turned down the proposal to join Bordeaux on loan from Man United. 🇫🇷 #MUFCSeems still difficult for Bordeaux - the other option is Andreas Maxsø from Brøndby. #DeadlineDay

Jones has made just one appearance for Manchester United this season. The 29-year-old defender played the entire 90 minutes during United's 1-0 defeat at the hands of Wolverhampton Wanderers.

He has barely featured for the Red Devils for the past few seasons now due to recurring injury issues. The former England international has made just three league appearances in the last three seasons.

Jones has also fallen down the pecking order since the arrivals of Eric Bailly, Victor Lindelof, Harry Maguire and Raphael Varane over the past few seasons. It is worth mentioning that he has a contract at Manchester United until the summer of 2023.

Manchester United expect Donny van de Beek to leave on Deadline Day

Manchester United could see midfielder Donny Van de Beek leave Old Trafford to join Everton on loan in the early hours of transfer deadline day.

Everton are expected to announce Frank Lampard as their new manager following the sacking of Rafael Benitez earlier this month. According to the Guardian, Van de Beek could be Lampard's first signing at his new club.

Fabrizio Romano @FabrizioRomano 🤝 #EFC



Everton joined the race yesterday, as revealed. They will cover full salary until June plus loan fee. Donny van de Beek to Everton, done deal and confirmed! The decision has been made, here we go. Donny confirmed few minutes ago his choice to Frank Lampard.Everton joined the race yesterday, as revealed. They will cover full salary until June plus loan fee. Donny van de Beek to Everton, done deal and confirmed! The decision has been made, here we go. Donny confirmed few minutes ago his choice to Frank Lampard. 🔵🤝 #EFCEverton joined the race yesterday, as revealed. They will cover full salary until June plus loan fee. https://t.co/qsEHVBBQVT

According to the aforementioned source, the loan deal will be until the end of the current season with no option to make the move permanent. The Toffees are also expected to pay van De Beek's full salary.

Also Read Article Continues below

Other players linked with a move away from Manchester United include Jesse Lingard and Dean Henderson, who are both on Newcastle United's radar.

Edited by Anantaajith Ra