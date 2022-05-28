“They will turn him over” – Liverpool fans express fear with ‘bizzare’ decision to name one player in starting lineup for Champions League final against Real Madrid

Liverpool fans have expressed their concerns after manager Jurgen Klopp picked Ibrahima Konate in defence for the Champions League final against Real Madrid in Paris tonight (May 28). The Frenchman will start alongside Virgil van Dijk as part of the back four.

Konate arrived at Anfield last summer from RB Leipzig and has had a decent start to life in England. The 23-year-old centre-back has made 28 appearances for the Reds this season, contributing two goals and an assist. Konate has now been tasked to face Vinicius Junior and Karim Benzema against Real Madrid in the all-important Champions League final.

The inclusion of Konate has made fans a bit sceptical. Some that his lack of experience could hinder the Reds' chances of winning their seventh European Cup.

Here are some tweets in that regard:

manlikecx @cx_like @LFC Everything looks good. But why IBOU. I fear they will turn him over. He hasnt hot that much experience @LFC Everything looks good. But why IBOU. I fear they will turn him over. He hasnt hot that much experience

Paul Ricciardi @PaulR1136 @LFC I do not like Konate in the starting 11. He was not good last weekend. I much rather see Matip in the back line. @LFC I do not like Konate in the starting 11. He was not good last weekend. I much rather see Matip in the back line.

Surginho @sjsurge85 @LFC Bizarre one going Konate over Matip but let's have it @LFC Bizarre one going Konate over Matip but let's have it ❤️

Ignat Football @IgnatFootball @LFC I prefer the experience of Matip to Konate. Joel can also score important goals, not just IK. I feel it's the pace of Konate that gives him the nod. When you playing that high line, you still need to judge those high balls over the top very well. @LFC I prefer the experience of Matip to Konate. Joel can also score important goals, not just IK. I feel it's the pace of Konate that gives him the nod. When you playing that high line, you still need to judge those high balls over the top very well.

It's worth mentioning that Konate has played a few key games for the Reds this season. The former Leipzig defender played in both the Carabao Cup and FA Cup finals earlier this year. The Reds won both games against Chelsea on penalties.

Konate also played both legs in the Reds' Champions League quarterfinals and semifinals against Benfica and Villarreal respectively.

Real Madrid beat Liverpool in Champions League last season

Real Madrid beat Jurgen Klopp's Liverpool in the quarterfinals of last season's UEFA Champions League. Los Blancos secured a 3-1 win in the first leg in Madrid, with Vinicius Junior scoring a brace and Marco Asensio netting the other. Mohamed Salah scored the only Reds' goal on the night.

Liverpool could only manage a goalless draw at Anfield in the return leg to exit the competition. It's worth mentioning that both games were played behind closed doors due to COVID-19 restrictions.

Jurgen Klopp's side also lost the Champions League final to Real Madrid in 2018 in Kyiv.

Klopp's side are in search of their third trophy of the season. They have already lifted the Carabao Cup and the FA Cup earlier this year and are now looking to secure a 'cup' treble.

The Reds narrowly missed out on the Premier League title, finishing a point behind winners Manchester City.

