"They will be unstoppable" - Louis Saha believes Manchester United can still improve and 'go on a run' in the Premier League

Louis Saha has backed Manchester United to make a comeback in the Premier League. The former striker believes the potential appointment of Ralf Rangnick could help them as there is a long way to go.

Manchester United parted ways with Ole Gunnar Solskjaer last week after the Red Devils lost 4-1 to Watford. They are now 8th in the league – 12 points behind leaders Chelsea in the table.

Manchester United are now reportedly on the verge of appointing Ralf Rangnick as their interim manager. Saha believes the move can help the Red Devils compete for the title as there is a long way to go in the league. He told Metro:

"Because the Premier League is a marathon, I still believe they can pick up form and go on a run. And when they do, they will be unstoppable because those front four players are one of the best in the Premier League. Of course, they will need to defend and ensure there's the right balance."

"But when they eventually find the right formula and things click – especially in their heads where at the minute there's too much over thinking – those players are unstoppable when they play naturally," he added.

Louis Saha backs Anthony Martial to do well at Manchester United

Anthony Martial has been out of form for some time at Manchester United. The striker was reportedly part of swap deals the club were planning in the summer. However, he is still at the club, and Saha has backed him to turn things around.

"On their game, no-one can touch that front four or five. Martial, when he's on top form, he is unplayable. Putting them all in the right position and conditions and they'll fly. But it comes back to humility and mindset. I'm sure they're confident guys but they need to have the mindset of doing the things they don't like to work hard for the team," said Saha.

Manchester United face Chelsea this week at Stamford Bridge and are likely to be under Michael Carrick as Rangnick's work permit could delay his official appointment for a week.

