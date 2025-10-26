"They will win a lot of matches for Manchester United" - Gary Neville makes bold claim about Red Devils duo after 4-2 Brighton win

Manchester United legend Gary Neville has heaped praise on Bryan Mbeumo and Matheus Cunha after the win over Brighton & Hove Albion. The former defender believes the duo can help the Red Devils win matches after scoring in the 4-2 win.

Speaking on Sky Sports, Neville said that Mbeumo and Cunha look hungry for goals, and they need to build on it. He believes that their Premier League experience is going to come in handy for his former side and said (via Metro):

"With Cunha and Mbeumo, the risk of those signings was removed because in the sense they had played in the Premier League before and they had the hunger to deliver at a different level. Mbeumo looks like he belongs. He looks hungry and that he wants to score goals. Manchester United have something to build on. Cunha and Mbeumo will win a lot of matches for Manchester United."

Cunha spoke to the BBC after the match, reflecting on the win and his first goal for the club. He admitted that it was a dream come true for him to score at Old Trafford and said (via Metro):

"My first goal here at Old Trafford, I dreamed a lot of this but of course the win is much more important. It is so hard to say something. I joked with Bryan [Mbeumo] and [Benjamin] Sesko, I told them I need to have this feeling [of scoring]. I felt so anxious to be a part of this and when I scored they said, 'Look you can enjoy it now' – I feel so good to be part of this. This is the club I grew up watching and to be here is a mix of sensations. To help them, it is my dream come true."

Manchester United have moved up to fourth place in the Premier League table, just one point behind second-placed Sunderland.

Manchester United can finish in the top five, says Jamie Redknapp

Former Premier League star Jamie Redknapp spoke about Manchester United after their 4-2 win over Brighton & Hove Albion. He believes that the Red Devils have the squad can finish in the top five this season, but believes the manager would be the key to their performances.

He said (via Metro):

"We can't get carried away but there is no reason why this team can't get in the top five [in the Premier League]. They certainly have that kind of capability. But the manager, as he said, will be under no illusions. It can quite quickly go the other way."

Manchester United face Nottingham Forest next in the Premier League, before taking on Tottenham. Both matches are away from home for the Red Devils.

