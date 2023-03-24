“They both won” – Ruud Gullit offers interesting take on Cristiano Ronaldo vs Erik ten Hag issue at Manchester United

Dutch legend Ruud Gullit recently shared his thoughts on Cristiano Ronaldo's exit from Manchester United in November after falling out with manager Erik ten Hag.

Ten Hag arrived at Old Trafford from Ajax last summer. His tenure began with tough questions as speculation around Ronaldo's future was at the forefront. Moreover, the 38-year-old missed the majority of the pre-season due to his daughter's illness.

Ten Hag then preferred to start the legendary forward on the bench in the Premier League. Ronaldo also refused to be subbed on during Manchester United's game against Tottenham Hotspur, adding fuel to the fire by going down the tunnel before the final whistle.

He later gave an explosive interview with Piers Morgan, explaining that he felt disrespected by Ten Hag and the club. Following that, his contract was mutually terminated in November.

Speaking about how Ten Hag handled the situation, Gullit feels that the whole saga helped the Dutch manager build a reputation. He said (via The Sun):

“Personally, I think that the very controversial episode with Cristiano Ronaldo ended up benefiting him. At that moment, with what he said and did, he won over the dressing room and the fans. The results confirm it."

He added:

“That’s what Cristiano decided. His time at Manchester United, after the run-ins with Erik ten Hag, ran out of steam. In the end, the situation turned out to benefit both of them. Cristiano is happy where he is, Erik ten Hag too, they both won.”

The five-time Ballon d'Or winner eventually joined Saudi Arabian side Al-Nassr. He has scored nine goals in 10 games for the club.

Ten Hag, meanwhile, led Manchester United to their first trophy in six years as they won the Carabao Cup. They are also competing in the FA Cup and the UEFA Europa League.

Cristiano Ronaldo on his Manchester United exit

The Portuguese ace recently spoke about his exit from Manchester United in a press conference. He admitted that it was a tough time for him but stressed the need to move on.

He said (via GOAL):

"Sometimes you have to go through some things to see who's on my side. In a difficult phase, you can see who is on your side. I have no problem saying, I had a bad career run, but there's no time for regrets. Life goes on and, doing well or not, it was part of my growth."

He added:

"When we are at the top of the mountain, we often cannot see what is below. Now I'm more prepared and that learning was important, because I had never been through this, like in the last few months. Now I'm a better man."

Ronaldo scored twice in Portugal's 4-0 win over Liechtenstein in the UEFA Euro Qualifiers on Thursday, March 23. Roberto Martinez's side will next face Luxembourg on March 26.

