“They won’t forgive you for not working hard enough” - Ryan Giggs sends message to Marcus Rashford after Manchester United exit

Manchester United legend Ryan Giggs has sent a message to Marcus Rashford, who has been exiled from the first team under Ruben Amorim's orders. Despite being a regular in the head coach's first few games at Old Trafford, he was soon dropped from the first team, eventually going on loan to Aston Villa in January.

Ad

He has enjoyed a remarkable run of form at Villa Park, having racked up four goals and six assists in 17 games. However, there is no certainty that Aston Villa will choose to buy Rashford at the end of the season, despite a £40 million option-to-buy clause in the loan deal.

This means that the academy graduate could return to Manchester United for next season. However, Ryan Giggs thinks that this is out of the question, as he explained on the Rio Ferdinand Presents podcast (via The PeoplesPerson):

Ad

Trending

“No. I don’t think he looked happy at United. I think he looks happier now. I just don’t. Which is a shame because obviously I’d seen him as a part of the staff when we’d given him his debut."

Asked what advice he would give Rashford to succeed if he were still part of United's coaching staff, Giggs said:

Ad

“First of all, he’s got to work harder. I talked about no matter what position on the pitch you are, you sprint back as quick as you sprint forward, and aesthetically, it didn’t look great. Especially if the team ain’t doing well. Because fans will forgive you for missing a chance. They won’t forgive you for not working hard enough.

Ad

"They just won’t. Because they can do that. They can sprint. Everyone can. But then also, what I talked about, you know that he can play up there. He’s done it everywhere. He’s done it on the biggest stage. It’s hard from looking outside to in. But it looked like he’s not enjoying it.”

Ad

Giggs finished talking about the forward:

“And you’ve got to enjoy it. Especially flare players, attacking players. Because that’s your best moments. When your confidence is high, you’re trying things. Don’t always come off. But play instinctively and play like you did when you were younger. Freedom.”

Like Marcus Rashford, Manchester United have struggled to impress in the Premier League this season. They currently sit in 13th place with 38 points, much closer to Southampton in 20th than to Liverpool in first.

Ad

Manchester United prepare to face Bournemouth: Preview

Manchester United are set to visit the Vitality Stadium, where they will face a high-flying Bournemouth side on Sunday (April 27). The Cherries are chasing after European football, as they currently sit in eighth place with 49 points.

They have struggled with irregular form recently, winning just once in their last five games. However, the situation is similar for the Red Devils, who have also won just once in five. Ruben Amorim's side have failed to find winning form for much of this season, and they are expected to struggle against Andoni Iraola.

It is worth noting that United lost 3-0 to Bournemouth at Old Trafford, and the Cherries will look to win the league double. Either way, goals are set to flow at the Vitality Stadium this weekend, but Manchester United will hope they don't leave the south coast defeated.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Nnanna Mba Nnanna is a European and international football journalist who has been covering news and transfer rumors at Sportskeeda for around 5 years. A keen interest in reading and football since an early age, watching games at local stadiums with family paved the way for him to take up the sport professionally.



Nnanna’s favorite club is English team Bolton Wanderers because he witnessed Nigeria legend Jay-Jay Okocha's play for them between 2002 and 2006. His favorite footballer is Ronaldinho due to the Brazilian's love for the sport and admires Pep Guardiola for redefining football tactics. As a former literature student, Nnanna reckons that the best way of connecting with the readers is to add a bit of empathy in his writing, and relies on trusted websites like Transfermarkt and WhoScored for his articles.



Lionel Messi lifting the World Cup trophy in 2022 is Nnanna’s favorite FIFA World Cup moment, and also follows Major League Soccer due to the diminutive Argentine. He strongly believes that Kylian Mbappe and Erling Haaland could be the next two superstars in the same light as legendary pair Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo.



When not writing, he likes to play Football Manager and other simulation games. Know More