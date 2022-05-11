"They won’t go wrong" - Jimmy Floyd Hasselbaink names 2 superstars Manchester United should sign this summer

Former Chelsea striker Jimmy Floyd Hasselbaink has advised Manchester United to sign Tottenham hitman Harry Kane and Borussia Dortmund sensation Jude Bellingham. The Red Devils have endured a dismal 2021-22 campaign and are therefore expected to undergo a major squad overhaul under the guidance of new manager Erik ten Hag this summer.

The club's interim boss Ralf Rangnick has highlighted the club's need to sign a world-class striker this summer. Harry Kane has been one of the most prolific goalscorers in the Premier League over the last eight seasons. He has scored 179 goals in 276 league games for Tottenham and won the Golden Boot thrice.

The club will need to sign a replacement for Paul Pogba, who looks set to leave the club as his contract expires at the end of the season. Jude Bellingham is seen as one of the most promising prospects in Europe. He has scored six goals and provided 13 assists in 43 appearances this season. Hasselbaink believes Kane and Bellingham are the players who could help start a revolution at Old Trafford.

Hasselbank told Prime Slots (via Manchester Evening News):

"If I was Man United, and I was reconstructing the squad, he [Harry Kane] would be one that I would buy."

"Another one that I would buy is Jude Bellingham. If United are serious about rebuilding the squad, go and get Bellingham and build the team around him, they wont go wrong with him."

Manchester United are also expected to bolster their backline as their defensive frailties have been one of the major reasons behind their downfall this season. The club has conceded 56 goals in 37 league games.

Harry Kane and Jude Bellingham could reject the chance to join Manchester United this summer

Harry Kane and Jude Bellingham could reject the chance to join Manchester United if the Red Devils make a move for them this summer due to the club's current predicament. The Premier League giants sit in sixth place in the table and are set to miss out on next season's Champions League.

The club are also likely to undergo a rebuild under Erik ten Hag. So there is uncertainty surrounding the future of United and the direction in which they are headed.

Harry Kane would prefer to stay at Tottenham, who are seemingly headed in the right direction under Antonio Conte. The club were languishing in ninth place in the Premier League table when the Italian took over the reins in early November. Spurs currently sit in fifth place, four points behind fourth-placed Arsenal with three games left to play.

According to CaughtOffside, Liverpool are interested in signing Jude Bellingham. The teenager would prefer a move to Anfield over Old Trafford as Jurgen Klopp's side are arguably one of the best teams in Europe at the moment. The club are in contention to win an unprecedented quadruple.

