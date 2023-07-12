Thiago Alcantara, Levi Colwill and more: Journalist provides fresh Liverpool transfer update

Thiago Alcantara is thought to stay at Liverpool next season, while Levi Colwill has not been a topic of concrete discussion, as per Paul Gorst.

The Reds are currently in the midst of a major midfield revamp with two new stars already snapped up. They have signed Alexis Mac Allister and Dominik Szoboszlai for a combined fee of over £95 million so far.

Jurgen Klopp's side are reportedly still on the hunt for a third midfielder and a left-footed centre-back to bolster their star-studded squad soon.

During a Q/A session for the ECHO, Gorst was asked about Liverpool's interest in Colwill, who has been rumored to exit Chelsea. He replied:

"In terms of Colwill, I'm not aware of a big shortlist in the same way the midfield revamp has had. I was assured in no uncertain terms that [Goncalo] Inacio is not on it. I'm not convinced a new centre-back is 100% needed if they stick with a back four all season but a left-sided one will be if they revert to the 3-4-3 in recent months."

Colwill, 20, has popped up as one of the Reds' top defensive targets in the recent past. He impressed while on loan at Brighton & Hove Albion last season, starting 17 of his 22 appearances across all competitions.

Shedding light on Liverpool's current midfield situation, Gorst added:

"[Romeo] Lavia heads up the midfielder list as of right now. I know that Benfica's Florentino Luis has his admirers but it's gone quiet on that score. I don't see [Jordan] Henderson leaving and a lot depends for Thiago on his own wishes but the feeling is that he is aiming to stay put. No official proposals for either player presently."

Thiago, 32, has reportedly drawn attention from Fenerbahce and a few Saudi Pro League outfits of late. He is in the final year of his contract at Anfield and could be offloaded to raise funds to sign Romeo Lavia.

Liverpool identify French player as potential future replacement for 31-year-old: Reports

According to Football Transfers, Liverpool have been keeping an eye on Lyon star Bradley Barcola for a while. They are of the opinion that the Frenchman can be an apt successor to Mohamed Salah in the future.

However, it is still unclear whether Liverpool will launch a move to sign the forward this summer itself or during a subsequent transfer window.

Barcola, 20, has emerged as a standout performer for Les Gones over the last one campaign due to his fine performances on both the flanks. He scored seven goals and provided 10 assists in just 1788 minutes of action last time around, starting 20 of his 31 matches in the process.

